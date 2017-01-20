Builton close to collapse
Residential construction outfit Builton Group is closing its doors, becoming the second local homebuilder associated with Tim Guest's Infinite Wealth to go bust in as many years.
|7th
|Aveling Homes
|105
|8th
|Jaxon
|100
|9th
|Builton Group
|90
|10th
|Psaros
|52
|11th
|McGrath Homes
|25
