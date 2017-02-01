McGowan pledges first-term budget surplus
WA Labor leader Mark McGowan today guaranteed that, if elected in the March state poll, he would return the budget to surplus within his first term as premier.
|3rd
|Synergy
|$3.13bn
|4th
|Water Corporation
|$2.72bn
|5th
|Western Power
|$1.84bn
|6th
|Western Australian Treasury Corporation
|$1.50bn
|7th
|Lotterywest
|$948.7m
|1st
|Western Power
|2,750
|2nd
|Water Corporation
|2,650
|3rd
|Synergy
|980
|4th
|Landgate
|661
|5th
|Gold Corporation
|440
