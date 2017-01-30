Guthrie powers on post-Toro
Former Toro Energy managing director Vanessa Guthrie says recruiting and maintaining women in senior leadership roles remains a significant challenge in Western Australia, given the prevailing corporate culture.
Former Toro Energy managing director Vanessa Guthrie says recruiting and maintaining women in senior leadership roles remains a significant challenge in Western Australia, given the prevailing corporate culture.
|1 year TSR
|5 year TSR
|92nd
|Prairie Mining
|191%
|23%
|161st
|Blackham Resources
|96%
|18%
|388th
|KalNorth Gold Mines
|22%
|-44%
|670th
|Toro Energy
|-38%
|-14%
|104th
|Toro Energy
|$1.8m
|105th
|Prairie Mining
|$1.8m
|107th
|KalNorth Gold Mines
|$1.7m
|108th
|Blackham Resources
|$1.7m
|1177th
|Richard Homsany
|$44k
|1685th
|Michel Marier
|$40k
|1686th
|Richard Patricio
|$40k
Hyatt Regency Perth - 17 February 2017
Book Now
Crown Ballroom, Crown Perth - 08 March 2017
Book Now
In this Business News podcast, Mark Pownall and Mark Beyer discuss the Builton collapse, CBD vacancy rates, Balla Balla iron ore and land developers.
In this Business News podcast, Mark Pownall and Mark Beyer discuss World Trade Centre, UWA, uranium mining, conventions and conferences.
In this Business News podcast, Mark Pownall and Mark Beyer discuss South West water, building subcontractors, WA Business awards and the deals environment.
In this Business News podcast, Mark Beyer and Mark Pownall discuss Roe 8, house prices, Libor scandal, Atlas Iron and WA’s education market.
In this Business News podcast, Mark Beyer and Dan Wilkie discuss residential property outlook, Monadelphous and Civmec diversify, Nev Power, Adrian Fini and Brendon Grylls are our people of the yea
Fresh facilities bring opportunities for conferences and conventions
Nev Power leads Fortescue Metals Group through an outstanding 12 months
Ranked 357th from 472
Public Companies - Resources
Ranked 5th from 38
Aged Care Providers
Ranked 189th from 188
Public Companies - Industrial
Ranked 259th from 774
Total Shareholder Returns
Founder, Infinite Wealth
Managing Director, Builton
Managing Director, Merchant Group
Non-Executive Director, 1-Page
Non-Executive Director, Carnarvon Petroleum
Non-Executive Director, Hawkley Oil &
Gas
Company Secretary, Chief Financial Officer, Phylogica
Company Secretary, Spectrum Rare Earths
Company Secretary, World Titanium Resources
Company Secretary, Capricorn Metals