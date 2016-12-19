Power leads Fortescue revival
SPECIAL REPORT: The 2016 Business News person of the year talks about his upbringing, influences, company culture, cost cutting and innovation.
|1 year TSR
|5 year TSR
|76th
|Fortescue Metals Group
|210%
|8%
|129th
|South32
|129%
|0%
|431st
|Iluka Resources
|10%
|-14%
|466th
|Woodside Petroleum
|2%
|3%
|558th
|Atlas Iron
|-14%
|-63%
|1st
|Fortescue Metals Group
|$9,806.1m
|2nd
|South32
|$8,262.9m
|3rd
|Woodside Petroleum
|$6,935.4m
|4th
|Iluka Resources
|$884.1m
|5th
|Atlas Iron
|$803.7m
|4th
|Nev Power
|$5.324m
|23rd
|Nick Cernotta
|$1.873m
|752nd
|Mark Barnaba
|$223k
Nev Power leads Fortescue Metals Group through an outstanding 12 months
We look at long-running family businesses
Annual survey shows softening trend.
Ranked 284th from 773
Total Shareholder Returns
Ranked 417th from 481
Public Companies - Resources
Ranked 361st from 773
Total Shareholder Returns
Ranked 124th from 773
Total Shareholder Returns
Non-Executive Director, Orca Energy
Chief Operating Officer, Sunbird Energy
Non-Executive Director, Red Emperor Resources
Non-Executive Director, Non-Executive Chairman, Downer
Non-Executive Chairman, Lynas Corporation
Non-Executive Chairman, Smart Parking
Owner, Colonial Brewing Company
Non-Executive Chairman, DTI Group
Non-Executive Director, Computershare
Board member, FORM
Executive Director, Australian Development Capital
Director, Starlight Children's Foundation
Non-Executive Director, Lycopodium
Non-Executive Director, LiveHire
Operations Director, MACA
Non-Executive Director, Rey Resources
Non-Executive Director, Metaliko Resources
Director, Marniyarra Mining &
Civil
Non-Executive Director, Key Petroleum