Laconia Resources

Assorted deals Jan 30 to Feb 3 2017

03 Feb 2017

Laconia Resources to acquire Kraaipan gold-nickel-copper-PGM project in Botswana for $100,000 in cash and $900,000 in scrip.

Primary Gold

Primary raises funds for gold projects

02 Feb 2017

Perth-based Primary Gold has tapped investors for $8.5 million to fund ongoing work at its Coolgardie and Mount Bundy projects in the Goldfields.

ECO Environmental

ECO Environmental buys Singapore business

02 Feb 2017

Perth-based ECO Environmental has expanded its operations to Singapore through the acquisition of field services assets from US company Pentair.

AVZ Minerals

AVZ raises $5m for lithium JV

02 Feb 2017

Shares in junior explorer AVZ Minerals have skyrocketed on news the Perth company has struck an agreement to acquire a majority stake in a lithium mine in Africa, and has raised $5 million to fund the deal.

TNG

Local demerger plans move forward

01 Feb 2017

Minerals explorer TNG has finally lodged a prospectus for the demerger of its base metals portfolio into a spin-out company, while Heron Resources and Force Commodities have both progressed their respective demergers.

Builton

Builton close to collapse

20 Jan 2017

Residential construction outfit Builton Group is closing its doors, becoming the second local homebuilder associated with Tim Guest's Infinite Wealth to go bust in as many years.

Cameco

State go-ahead for Cameco uranium project

16 Jan 2017

The state government has approved Canadian miner Cameco's proposed Yeelirrie uranium mine in the Goldfields, despite its failure to meet one of nine Environmental Protection Authority recommendations.

Police arrest 30 at Roe 8 site

19 Jan 2017

Western Australian police say they have arrested 30 people this morning for disrupting land clearing works as bulldozers moved in on the controversial Roe 8 highway extension project.

Builton

Builton failure a costly housing hit

24 Jan 2017

The collapse of yet another Western Australian residential builder appears set to further upset the delicate state of the sector, with financiers, insurers, 350 trade creditors and as many as 130 home owners facing losses.

Outback WA housing market the nation's worst

19 Jan 2017

Outback Western Australia is the worst-performing property market in the nation, according to a new report by ratings agency Moody's, which also found housing prices in Perth have fallen by 8 per cent since peaking in December 2014.

Hanson praises Culleton replacement

03 Feb 2017

Rod Culleton's replacement - his brother-in-law - as One Nation's Western Australian representative in the upper house will be a significant senator upgrade, according to the party's leader, Pauline Hanson.

Woodside Petroleum

Diversify exports and customers: Court

02 Feb 2017

Former premier Richard Court has urged producers in Western Australia to become more active to take advantage of the significant export opportunities emerging in Asian markets.

Scope Systems

Businesses, unions dig deep in election year

01 Feb 2017

Western Australian businesses contributed nearly $2 million to the two major political parties in the 2016 financial year, according to recently released disclosures, while trade unions gave about $1.1 million directly to the local branch of the Labor Party.

Western Power

McGowan pledges first-term budget surplus

Fraser Beattie Fraser Beattie
01 Feb 2017

WA Labor leader Mark McGowan today guaranteed that, if elected in the March state poll, he would return the budget to surplus within his first term as premier.

Labor candidate to abandon election bid

01 Feb 2017

A Labor candidate in the Western Australian election who was dismissed as a Geraldton councillor last year is abandoning her bid to enter state politics.

Success and Leadership - The Property Market in...

40under40 - 40under40 Gala Awards Tickets now on...

Property Council of Australia

Steady year tipped for office vacancies

02 Feb 2017

Office vacancies in Perth's CBD have peaked, according to some in the commercial property sector, with markets expected to stabilise as construction of new offices slows.

Real Estate Institute of Western Australia

Perth housing market shows signs of life

01 Feb 2017

The worst could soon be over for Perth's troubled housing market, with new data hinting at a bottoming of the downturn while warning that any recovery will likely be slow.

Aldi

Aldi flags 14 more WA stores in 2017

31 Jan 2017

German supermarkets giant Aldi says it will open 14 more stores in Western Australia this year, after the debut of 19 of its outlets in Western Australia in 2016.

National Storage makes $30m Perth investment

30 Jan 2017

National Storage has spent $30 million in Perth, buying the freehold interests of two of its facilities in Rockingham and Guildford, acquiring two industrial plots, and renegotiating a lease on a S

Water West

Water West offers supply solution

30 Jan 2017

SPECIAL REPORT: Developers are turning to wastewater recycling to ensure they can deliver lush public open space in their estates.

WA's most comprehensive guide to forthcoming business-related events.
Fashion Council WA

WA in China fashion deal

03 Feb 2017

Local fashion designers will have an easier route into the growing Chinese luxury market after the Fashion Council of Western Australia today signed off a five-year deal with the China Fashion Association.

Mondo

Lifeline profits from Garreffa’s life story

31 Jan 2017

High-profile butcher and philanthropist Vince Garreffa will launch a new book next week, as part of his ongoing commitment to raise funds for suicide prevention charity Lifeline. 

Snapshots from the Fringe

27 Jan 2017

As the Fringe World Festival enters its second weekend, Business News photographer Attila Csaszar offers the first instalment of his 'Behind the Scenes at Fringe' series - the Edith Spiegeltent.

Rio Tinto

Education to inspire entrepreneurial minds

17 Jan 2017

Local not-for-profit group Ausum Initiatives has teamed up with Kulbardi, a partly owned and managed Aboriginal office supplies company, to deliver an intensive entrepreneur program for young Aboriginal men and women.

Artists get creative on sales

17 Jan 2017

With fewer exhibition opportunities or prospects of gallery representation, local artists have diversified their approach to the market. 

Shell

Coming off second best when national costs are ‘shared’

27 Jan 2017

Rising gas prices on the east coast have highlighted yet another anomaly in the GST structure that costs WA.

Oil Search

Oil Search forecasts steady output

24 Jan 2017

A strong fourth-quarter performance has helped Oil Search narrowly beat its full-year production guidance, and the company forecasts steady output for 2017.

Western Power

Sims hits back on union Western Power campaign

23 Jan 2017

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims has written to the local branches of two trade unions, saying they misrepresented his views on the float of Western Power in a recent advertisement campaign.

Santos

Santos tops guidance after strong quarter

20 Jan 2017

Oil and gas producer Santos has topped its guidance for 2016 with a 7 per cent rise in production and a 31 per cent jump in sales, boosted by the ramp-up of its Gladstone liquefied natural gas plant in Queensland.

Woodside Petroleum

Higher production at Woodside

19 Jan 2017

Oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum achieved a 3 per cent lift in production in calendar 2016, although the company expects output to fall by up to 12 per cent in the year ahead.

03 February 2017

In this Business News podcast, Mark Pownall and Mark Beyer discuss startups and software, Aldi, election campaign and transport infrastructure.

27 January 2017

In this Business News podcast, Mark Pownall and Mark Beyer discuss the Builton collapse, CBD vacancy rates, Balla Balla iron ore and land developers.
20 January 2017

In this Business News podcast, Mark Pownall and Mark Beyer discuss World Trade Centre, UWA, uranium mining, conventions and conferences.

13 January 2017

In this Business News podcast, Mark Pownall and Mark Beyer discuss South West water, building subcontractors, WA Business awards and the deals environment.

06 January 2017

In this Business News podcast, Mark Beyer and Mark Pownall discuss Roe 8, house prices, Libor scandal, Atlas Iron and WA’s education market.

Many cooks make for great events

01 Feb 2017

PHOTO ESSAY: Whoever coined the phrase 'too many cooks spoil the broth' clearly didn't work in a commercial kitchen catering for large events. 

Bega brings Vegemite home in $460m deal

19 Jan 2017

Vegemite will be back in Australian hands after Bega Cheese agreed to buy brands including the iconic spread for $460 million.

Goodman Fielder to close production sites

17 Jan 2017

More than 200 jobs could be lost under plans by food giant Goodman Fielder to close production sites in Western Australia and Queensland.

Woolworths hires new supermarkets boss

16 Jan 2017

Woolworths has appointed long-standing Tesco executive Claire Peters as managing director of its supermarkets chain, which is battling Coles and Aldi to lure customers.

Oldfield Knott Architects

Brewery to catch stadium foot traffic

16 Dec 2016

Fans won't have to walk far for refreshments before and after events at the new Perth Stadium, with a 2,500-person capacity tavern and microbrewery to be built adjacent to the Swan River pedestrian bridge on the Burswood Peninsula.

Mitsui & Company

$49m payment spurs project dispute

02 Feb 2017

An Aboriginal corporation has obtained a Supreme Court ruling that will require Mitsui & Company subsidiary Onslow Salt to release documents concerning its dealings with oil and gas giant Chevron, and contractors Bechtel and Thiess, over the Wheatstone LNG project.

BHP Billiton

Barnett attacks mining industry over ads

02 Feb 2017

Premier Colin Barnett has criticised the mining industry over its prominent media campaign against Nationals leader Brendan Grylls and his proposed mining tax hike, on the first day of the election campaign.

Doray Minerals

Doray picks Matthys as chairman

02 Feb 2017

Former BHP Billiton executive Julius Matthys has been appointed chairman of gold miner Doray Minerals, replacing Peter Lester who retired last month to focus on his other business interests.

Iluka Resources

Iluka swings axe on 90 jobs, flags $230m impairment

31 Jan 2017

Iluka Resources boss Tom O'Leary says the company will swing the axe on 90 jobs after revealing a $201 million impairment and flagging a net loss of up to $230 million for 2016.

Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue set to meet guidance

31 Jan 2017

Fortescue Metals Group looks set to achieve its full-year guidance after outlining steady iron ore shipments and further cost cuts in the December quarter.

Mark my words podcast

03 Feb 2017

In this Business News podcast, Mark Pownall and Mark Beyer discuss startups and software, Aldi, election campaign and transport infrastructure.

This week's property round-up

03 Feb 2017

OPINION: Sales activity contracted over the week, with Reiwa members reporting a decrease in weekly sales to 567.

Seeds of change produce first buds

02 Feb 2017

OPINION: The erosion of trust in traditional institutions is changing politics, business and social norms.

Build rapport and overcome objections

01 Feb 2017

OPINION: Objections are part of the sales game, so you need to give your customers good reason to buy from you.

Driving the tourist dollar down south

31 Jan 2017

OPINION: The state government's renewed warmth towards tourism is a welcome, if belated, response to the end of the resources boom - but there are some kinks they should iron out.

David Jones lifts its first-half sales 4%

13 Jan 2017

David Jones' South African parent company says the department store chain lifted adjusted first-half sales four per cent.

Customers control the retail relationship

12 Jan 2017

ANALYSIS: The popularity of online shopping in the US has reached a tipping point, breaking bricks and mortar retailers' hold on the market.

Alexium International Group

Alexium in US pillow contract

04 Jan 2017

ASX-listed manufacturer Alexium International Group has signed an initial agreement to supply chemicals to a US homewares company for a new line of cool-touch pillows, in a move the company said could eventually generate revenues of $US10 million per annum.

Don’t ignore the hype

Jay Lake
19 Dec 2016

Business News work experience student Jay Lake explains how some fashion consumers aim to profit from their purchases.

Street wear locals take global approach to fashion

19 Dec 2016

Perth's specialist street wear vendors are part of a global trend to acutely restrict supply of distributed and in-house labels - following in the footsteps of many luxury brands that use scarcity as a marketing tool.

Woodside Petroleum

Industry leaders say Collaboration critical for local oil and gas industry

12 Jan 2017

With the petroleum industry struggling through one of the toughest periods in recent memory, there has been a growing call for government, academia and oil and gas operating and service and supply

Atos

Essential learnings of a smart city initiative

12 Jan 2017

After four years of intense work on the Presqu'ile smart city project in Grenoble, France, let me share with you two aspects of the initiative that are absolutely central to a s

Is there a solution to the Millennial challenge?

15 Dec 2016

Narcissistic, adaptable and creative are character traits commonly associated with Millennial (Upwork Inc. 2015).

The Wood Recruitment Group

Saving Money with recruitment

Scott Van Heurck – Wood Recruitment
17 Nov 2016

The past 12 months has seen fulltime jobs decline by approximately 53,000, the first annual decline in almost two-and-a-half years.

Has the role of the Graduate died?

17 Nov 2016

The fourth industrial revolution theory predicts entry level white collar jobs will be eradicated by technology.