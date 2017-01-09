Search

Carnegie Clean Energy

Carnegie taps market for $5m

Fraser Beattie Fraser Beattie
09 Jan 2017

Recently renamed Carnegie Clean Energy has launched a $5 million capital raising to prepare itself for opportunities that may come up through its joint venture with developer Lendlease.

Po Valley Energy

London calling for Po Valley

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
06 Jan 2017

Perth oil and gas hopeful Po Valley Energy is heading to London, with the company planning to list its Sillaro gas asset in northern Italy on the London Stock Exchange's Alternative Investment Market in a bid to raise up to $3.7 million.

Skin Elements

Skin Elements, AssetOwl to list

Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
05 Jan 2017

The tail end of the tech stock listing boom will continue tomorrow when two companies start trading on the ASX, with one completing its IPO nearly three years after it first announced listing plans and the other completing an RTO in a relatively efficient five months.

Marindi Metals

Marindi raises $3.2m for lithium exploration

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
05 Jan 2017

Lithium exploration at Forrestania, north of Ravensthorpe, will be a priority for Marindi Metals after the company completed a capital raising worth nearly $3.2 million.

Intermodal Group

Watco buys WA freight business

Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
05 Jan 2017

US-based transport group Watco Companies is seeking further acquisitions and growth opportunities in Western Australia, after buying a majority shareholding in Intermodal Group and winning a contra

Perth Airport

Doubts over Qantas flight plan

Tim Treadgold Tim Treadgold
13 Dec 2016

OPINION: As promising as it sounds, the prospect of non-stop flights from Perth to London might not be the success some people seem to believe.

CIMIC Group

McGowan to cancel Roe 8

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
04 Jan 2017

The Roe 8 road project will be cancelled if the Labor Party wins the upcoming state election, opposition leader Mark McGowan said today, even though the government has already signed a contract for construction, with $236 million of funding to be re-allocated to three alternative roads.

Barnett asks PM to help fund WA projects

AAP AAP
12 Dec 2016

Colin Barnett says the federal government should provide more funding to the state for major infrastructure projects to stem the economic slowdown that has hit since the mining boom ended.

Perth property plunge close to bottom: Hemsley

Fraser Beattie Fraser Beattie
13 Dec 2016

New data out today confirms Perth's residential property market has yet to show signs of a turnaround, but one industry figure says the sector is close to the bottom of the cycle.

GeoMoby

Grist, Nathan back local startup

Fraser Beattie Fraser Beattie
20 Dec 2016

Vocus Upstart co-founders Anthony Grist and Robert Nathan have participated in a $300,000 capital raising by Perth-based startup GeoMoby.

Turnbullâ€™s office to probe Ley scandal

Fraser Beattie Fraser Beattie
09 Jan 2017

The prime minister has ordered the secretary of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet to investigate the travel claims surrounding Health Minister Sussan Ley, who has stepped aside from her duties.

Main Roads Western Australia

Feds firm on Roe 8 funds

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
06 Jan 2017

The federal government will be sticking to its guns on the Roe 8 project, Urban Infrastructure Minister Paul Fletcher affirmed today, saying the $1.2 billion committed by the Commonwealth to the project would not be reallocated.

Trade numbers point north

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
06 Jan 2017

A lift in Western Australia's merchandise exports to China of nearly $700 million from October to November helped Australia record its first trade surplus in three years, but more could be on the way this year.

Petrol prices set to surge: ACCC warns

AAP AAP
05 Jan 2017

Drivers may want to fill up at the servo in coming days with Australian petrol prices set to surge.

Australian Industry Group

Service sector activity to surge into 2017

AAP AAP
05 Jan 2017

Australia's service sector activity is set to surge into the new year after finishing 2016 near a decade high.

Success and Leadership - The Property Market in...

Hyatt Regency Perth - 17 February 2017
40under40 - 40under40 Gala Awards Tickets now on...

Crown Ballroom, Crown Perth - 08 March 2017
Finbar Group

Finbar lodges DA for Palmyra low rise

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
09 Jan 2017

Apartment specialist Finbar Group has kicked off 2017 with a fresh development application, lodging plans for its 258-dwelling, low-rise apartments project at the Golden Egg Farms site on Leach Highway in Palmyra.

Housing Industry Association

December fall in building activity

AAP AAP
09 Jan 2017

National construction activity finished the year weak as home building wound down in December, new data by Ai Group has shown.

Bank rates dampen housing demand: report

AAP AAP
04 Jan 2017

Banks hiking mortgage interest rates out of cycle and failing to pass on official rate cuts are expected to dampen demand for housing this year, according to a new report.

Perth real estate beckons after Libor scandal

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
03 Jan 2017

Disgraced international markets trader Paul Thompson appears to be gearing up for a return to Perth's property market.

Housing market builds on year-end momentum

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
03 Jan 2017

Perth's housing market continued to show life to round out 2016, with median house prices posting their first quarterly increase since April last year, according to property analytics firm CoreLogic.

University of Western Australia

West Coast Fever scores UWA partnership

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
09 Jan 2017

Perth's national netball team the West Coast Fever today announced the University of Western Australia as a new major partner. 

WA Museum

WA Museum Foundation appoints new director

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
16 Dec 2016

Not-for-profit executive Jenny Allen is set to leave her current position at the 500 Club after less than a year in the role to become director of the Western Australian Museum Foundation. 

Gage Roads Brewing Company

Gage crafts Fringe deal

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
09 Dec 2016

Gage Roads Brewing Company will take to the Fringe World Festival stage in 2017 as the Perth event's new major brewery partner. 

Royal Flying Doctor Service

RFDS named Australiaâ€™s most trusted charity

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
06 Dec 2016

The Royal Flying Doctor Service has been ranked the most trusted charity of the nation's top 40 largest and most recognisable charities for the sixth consecutive year, according to the recently published 2016 Charitable Reputation Index.

Deloitte

Beyond the 50-tonne spider

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
02 Dec 2016

The Arcadia music festival and its giant scrap metal spider landed at Elizabeth Quay last weekend and lit up Perth's dance scene, but there is more to the fire-breathing robot than meets the eye. 

Alcoa of Australia

$52m Warro impairment for Alcoa

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
04 Jan 2017

A $52 million impairment has been taken by Alcoa World Alumina Corporation on its share of the Warro gas project in the Perth Basin, after the company determined exploration results by project operator Transerv Energy did not support the existing carrying value.

AGL Energy

Private investors shape utilities

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
20 Dec 2016

The proposed part sale of Western Power is not the only move towards increased private investment in the utilities sector.

Bombora Wave Power

Renewables drive energy shift

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
19 Dec 2016

The growth of solar power over the next decade could cut the price of energy in WA, according to a man involved in one of the latest projects to take a step forward.

DUET Group

Gas pipeline owner to build storage facility

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
19 Dec 2016

A $69 million gas storage facility will be built near Onslow by Duet Group subsidiary DBP Development Group to help producers and consumers smooth production profiles and cover planned outages.

Sandfire Resources

Problems at Sandfire's solar farm

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
16 Dec 2016

Sandfire Resources has encountered problems at its $40 million solar farm at the Degrussa copper mine, about six months after an ASX announcement suggested the power plant had been successfully commissioned.

06 January 2017

In this Business News podcast, Mark Beyer and Mark Pownall discuss Roe 8, house prices, Libor scandal, Atlas Iron and WAâ€™s education market.

16 December 2016

In this Business News podcast, Mark Beyer and Dan Wilkie discuss residential property outlook, Monadelphous and Civmec diversify, Nev Power, Adrian Fini and Brendon Grylls are our people of the yea
09 December 2016

In this Business News podcast, Mark Beyer and Mark Pownall discuss Asian property investment, Diploma groupâ€™s battles, Liberal party moves, John Gillam and who are WAâ€™s biggest employers?
07 December 2016

A proposal to roughly double the royalties paid by the stateâ€™s two biggest iron ore miners was divisive and could set a dangerous precedent for fixing budget issues, Fortescue Metals Group chief executive Nev Power told this morningâ€™s Business News Success & Leadership breakfast.
02 December 2016

In this Business News podcast, Mark Beyer and Mark Pownall discuss Western Power sale, house prices, innovative homes and WAâ€™s business dynasties.Â 

Oldfield Knott Architects

Brewery to catch stadium foot traffic

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
16 Dec 2016

Fans won't have to walk far for refreshments before and after events at the new Perth Stadium, with a 2,500-person capacity tavern and microbrewery to be built adjacent to the Swan River pedestrian bridge on the Burswood Peninsula.

The Grand Cru experience, a top cellar

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
07 Dec 2016

Mount Lawley liquor retailer Grand Cru Wine Shop has undergone an evolution since being established more than 42 years ago.

Hummus Club dips lid to crowd

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
07 Dec 2016

The owners of a new Northbridge eatery have placed a big emphasis on connecting with the community, and used crowdfunding to provide one element of that relationship.

3 Oceans Wine Company

Foreign investment buoys Margaret River winemakers

Mark Pownall Mark Pownall
18 Nov 2016

More than a dozen WA winemakers have joined forces to tackle the growing Chinese market.

Northbridge Brewing Company

New beer bar to fill northern suburbs gap

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
10 Nov 2016

Beerland Brewing is responding to a perceived shortage of craft beer in Perth's northern suburbs, building a new venue to anchor a hospitality precinct at the redeveloped Westfield Whitford City.

Person of the year 2016

Person of the year 2016

16 December 2016

Nev Power leads Fortescue Metals Group through an outstanding 12 months

Power leads Fortescue revival

Power leads Fortescue revival

Mark Beyer
19 Dec 2016
Fini thrives on delivering iconic vision

Fini thrives on delivering iconic vision

Dan Wilkie
19 Dec 2016
Grylls puts himself in play

Grylls puts himself in play

Mark Beyer
19 Dec 2016
Biggest employers 2016

Biggest employers 2016

14 December 2016

Consolidation continues among major employers

Consolidation continues among major employers

Matt Mckenzie
14 Dec 2016
WA dynasties 2016

WA dynasties 2016

05 December 2016

We look at long-running family businesses

Compu-stor moves with the times

Compu-stor moves with the times

Mark Beyer
05 Dec 2016
Families seek opportunities with big partners

Families seek opportunities with big partners

Mark Beyer
05 Dec 2016
Wealth creators 2016

Wealth creators 2016

28 November 2016

Market moves dictate directorsâ€™ sales drive

Market moves dictate directors' sales drive

Mark Beyer
28 Nov 2016
Forrestâ€™s rich Fortescue returns

Forrest's rich Fortescue returns

Matt Mckenzie
28 Nov 2016
CEO salaries

CEO salaries

21 November 2016

Annual survey shows softening trend.

Coleman, Power vie for highest-paid title

Coleman, Power vie for highest-paid title

Mark Beyer
21 Nov 2016
Pay trimmed for new CEOs

Pay trimmed for new CEOs

Mark Beyer
21 Nov 2016
NFP board pay divides sector

NFP board pay divides sector

Mark Beyer
21 Nov 2016

Toro Energy

Toro's Wiluna project gets state govt tick

Business News Business News
09 Jan 2017

Toro Energy has joined Vimy Resources in gaining state government approval for its uranium project expansion plans, however Environment Minister Albert Jacob is yet to make a decision on the more contentious Yeelirrie uranium mine proposal put forward by Cameco.

Fortescue Metals Group

BN30 stocks end year on high

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
09 Jan 2017

An improved performance by some of the state's miners boosted the Business News index of listed Western Australian companies, the BN30, to finish almost 19 per cent higher over the year (2016).

Pilbara Ports Authority

Exports up in Pilbara

Business News Business News
06 Jan 2017

December throughput was higher at the state's major north-west ports, with the Pilbara Ports Authority reporting nearly 60.5 million tonnes of cargo passing over its docks in the month, up 12 per cent on the same time in 2015.

Neometals

Estrella dives into WA lithium

Business News Business News
06 Jan 2017

Lithium play Neometals has joined the share register of Sydney-based Estrella Resources, at the same time that company completed its acquisition of Mt Edwards Lithium, which has tenements in Western Australia.

Atlas Iron

Atlas pays off $54m of debt

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
05 Jan 2017

Mid-tier iron ore miner Atlas Iron has repaid $54 million of debt to reduce its term loan to $118 million, amid expectations in will be in a net cash position by the middle of the 2017 calendar year.

HSBC

Trade game is changing

Tim Treadgold Tim Treadgold
09 Jan 2017

OPINION: One month of data and a forecast for strong annual growth in exports is not a trend, but a careful analysis of Australia's latest trade figures appears to confirm that an economic recovery is under way - and that could mean that the currency might be next to move up.

Mark my words podcast

Mark Pownall Mark Pownall
Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
06 Jan 2017

In this Business News podcast, Mark Beyer and Mark Pownall discuss Roe 8, house prices, Libor scandal, Atlas Iron and WA's education market.

Summer shark focus off the mark

Chris Gillham Chris Gillham
04 Jan 2017

OPINION: With the hot days of summer now upon us, many Western Australians might be confused about how safe it is to head to the beach, given the state government's mixed messages on the threat posed by sharks.

Coalition hot under the collar over climate

Catie Low Catie Low
19 Dec 2016

The government has kicked a remarkable own goal in its mismanagement of climate debate.

Committee for Economic Development of Australia

McGowan looks for measured performance

Peter Kennedy Peter Kennedy
19 Dec 2016

Opinion: A Labor state government will seek to incentivise the public sector to more energetically pursue policies.

Alexium International Group

Alexium in US pillow contract

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
04 Jan 2017

ASX-listed manufacturer Alexium International Group has signed an initial agreement to supply chemicals to a US homewares company for a new line of cool-touch pillows, in a move the company said could eventually generate revenues of $US10 million per annum.

Donâ€™t ignore the hype

Jay Lake
19 Dec 2016

Business News work experience student Jay Lake explains how some fashion consumers aim to profit from their purchases.

Street wear locals take global approach to fashion

Mark Pownall Mark Pownall
19 Dec 2016

Perth's specialist street wear vendors are part of a global trend to acutely restrict supply of distributed and in-house labels - following in the footsteps of many luxury brands that use scarcity as a marketing tool.

Deloitte

Administrators examining Howards Storage

AAP AAP
12 Dec 2016

The administrators appointed to Howards Storage World, which has four franchise stores in Perth, say it is too early to identify the reasons for the retailer's financial troubles.

Perth fuel distributor opens up in China

Business News Business News
12 Dec 2016

An Aboriginal-owned business that distributes environmentally friendly industrial products has expanded its international reach with the opening of its first jointly-owned store in China.

Is there a solution to the Millennial challenge?

Alex Hu Alex Hu
15 Dec 2016

Narcissistic, adaptable and creative are character traits commonly associated with Millennial (Upwork Inc. 2015).

The Wood Recruitment Group

Saving Money with recruitment

Scott Van Heurck â€“ Wood Recruitment
17 Nov 2016

The past 12 months has seen fulltime jobs decline by approximately 53,000, the first annual decline in almost two-and-a-half years.

Has the role of the Graduate died?

Abby Kenward Abby Kenward
17 Nov 2016

The fourth industrial revolution theory predicts entry level white collar jobs will be eradicated by technology.

Rise and rise of automation

Ran Krauss Ran Krauss
CEO and Co-founder
Airobotics
01 Nov 2016

Automation is our new reality. We have the capability, the investors and the need for innovation. Let's embrace it. 

Are the days of overtime over?

Abby Kenward Abby Kenward
20 Oct 2016

Modern Awards can be confusing, from determining what award applies, to identifying how each job is classified in the award, and then what your people are entitled to... Overtime?