TNG

Local demerger plans move forward

Fraser Beattie Fraser Beattie
01 Feb 2017

Minerals explorer TNG has finally lodged a prospectus for the demerger of its base metals portfolio into a spin-out company, while Heron Resources and Force Commodities have both progressed their respective demergers.

SEQTA Software

Grosser to lead StartupWA after SEQTA merger

Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
31 Jan 2017

Perth company SEQTA Software has combined with Melbourne-based Synergetic Management Systems to create Australia's largest education software business.

Macmahon Holdings

Macmahon rejects Cimic's $174m offer

Business News Business News
27 Jan 2017

Macmahon Holdings has criticised CIMIC Group's proposed $174 million takeover offer, saying its preliminary view was that it does not represent fair value of the business, and has told its shareholders to take no action.

First Graphite

First Graphite to raise $3.5m

Business News Business News
27 Jan 2017

First Graphite has announced plans to raise $3.52 million from investors through the placement of 32 million shares at 11 cents each.

CIMIC Group

Cimic makes bid for Macmahon

Fraser Beattie Fraser Beattie
24 Jan 2017

Construction giant CIMIC Group has proposed to acquire all the shares it doesn't own in Perth-based Macmahon Holdings, with the deal valuing the target at about $174 million.

Builton

Builton close to collapse

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
20 Jan 2017

Residential construction outfit Builton Group is closing its doors, becoming the second local homebuilder associated with Tim Guest's Infinite Wealth to go bust in as many years.

CIMIC Group

McGowan to cancel Roe 8

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
04 Jan 2017

The Roe 8 road project will be cancelled if the Labor Party wins the upcoming state election, opposition leader Mark McGowan said today, even though the government has already signed a contract for construction, with $236 million of funding to be re-allocated to three alternative roads.

Cameco

State go-ahead for Cameco uranium project

Fraser Beattie Fraser Beattie
Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
16 Jan 2017

The state government has approved Canadian miner Cameco's proposed Yeelirrie uranium mine in the Goldfields, despite its failure to meet one of nine Environmental Protection Authority recommendations.

Police arrest 30 at Roe 8 site

AAP AAP
19 Jan 2017

Western Australian police say they have arrested 30 people this morning for disrupting land clearing works as bulldozers moved in on the controversial Roe 8 highway extension project.

Outback WA housing market the nation's worst

Fraser Beattie Fraser Beattie
19 Jan 2017

Outback Western Australia is the worst-performing property market in the nation, according to a new report by ratings agency Moody's, which also found housing prices in Perth have fallen by 8 per cent since peaking in December 2014.

Scope Systems

Businesses, unions dig deep in election year

Business News Business News
01 Feb 2017

Western Australian businesses contributed nearly $2 million to the two major political parties in the 2016 financial year, according to recently released disclosures, while trade unions gave about $1.1 million directly to the local branch of the Labor Party.

Western Power

McGowan pledges first-term budget surplus

Fraser Beattie Fraser Beattie
01 Feb 2017

WA Labor leader Mark McGowan today guaranteed that, if elected in the March state poll, he would return the budget to surplus within his first term as premier.

Labor candidate to abandon election bid

AAP AAP
01 Feb 2017

A Labor candidate in the Western Australian election who was dismissed as a Geraldton councillor last year is abandoning her bid to enter state politics.

Deloitte

WA investment outlook remains soft: Deloitte

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
01 Feb 2017

The lion's share of investment projects under way nationally are still taking place in Western Australia, according to the latest Deloitte Access Economics investment monitor report, although that lead will evaporate as $107 billion of LNG projects are completed in the next two years

City of Kwinana

Adams to run as independent

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
AAP AAP
31 Jan 2017

Kwinana Mayor Carol Adams has announced her third tilt at state parliament, nominating as an independent for the South Metropolitan region in the Legislative Council, while the WA Liberals remain tight lipped about a potential preference deal with Pauline Hanson's One Nation.

Property Council of Australia

Steady year tipped for office vacancies

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
02 Feb 2017

Office vacancies in Perth's CBD have peaked, according to some in the commercial property sector, with markets expected to stabilise as construction of new offices slows.

Real Estate Institute of Western Australia

Perth housing market shows signs of life

Fraser Beattie Fraser Beattie
01 Feb 2017

The worst could soon be over for Perth's troubled housing market, with new data hinting at a bottoming of the downturn while warning that any recovery will likely be slow.

Aldi

Aldi flags 14 more WA stores in 2017

Business News Business News
31 Jan 2017

German supermarkets giant Aldi says it will open 14 more stores in Western Australia this year, after the debut of 19 of its outlets in Western Australia in 2016.

National Storage makes $30m Perth investment

Business News Business News
30 Jan 2017

National Storage has spent $30 million in Perth, buying the freehold interests of two of its facilities in Rockingham and Guildford, acquiring two industrial plots, and renegotiating a lease on a S

Water West

Water West offers supply solution

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
30 Jan 2017

SPECIAL REPORT: Developers are turning to wastewater recycling to ensure they can deliver lush public open space in their estates.

Mondo

Lifeline profits from Garreffa’s life story

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
31 Jan 2017

High-profile butcher and philanthropist Vince Garreffa will launch a new book next week, as part of his ongoing commitment to raise funds for suicide prevention charity Lifeline. 

Snapshots from the Fringe

Attila Csaszar Attila Csaszar
Staff reporter Staff reporter
27 Jan 2017

As the Fringe World Festival enters its second weekend, Business News photographer Attila Csaszar offers the first instalment of his 'Behind the Scenes at Fringe' series - the Edith Spiegeltent.

Rio Tinto

Education to inspire entrepreneurial minds

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
17 Jan 2017

Local not-for-profit group Ausum Initiatives has teamed up with Kulbardi, a partly owned and managed Aboriginal office supplies company, to deliver an intensive entrepreneur program for young Aboriginal men and women.

Artists get creative on sales

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
17 Jan 2017

With fewer exhibition opportunities or prospects of gallery representation, local artists have diversified their approach to the market. 

Rio Tinto

Upgrades for Kings Park naturescape

Business News Business News
11 Jan 2017

The Rio Tinto Naturescape Kings Park facility will close next month to allow a $3 million expansion, which has been funded by the mining giant.

Shell

Coming off second best when national costs are ‘shared’

Mark Pownall Mark Pownall
27 Jan 2017

Rising gas prices on the east coast have highlighted yet another anomaly in the GST structure that costs WA.

Oil Search

Oil Search forecasts steady output

AAP AAP
24 Jan 2017

A strong fourth-quarter performance has helped Oil Search narrowly beat its full-year production guidance, and the company forecasts steady output for 2017.

Western Power

Sims hits back on union Western Power campaign

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
23 Jan 2017

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims has written to the local branches of two trade unions, saying they misrepresented his views on the float of Western Power in a recent advertisement campaign.

Santos

Santos tops guidance after strong quarter

AAP AAP
20 Jan 2017

Oil and gas producer Santos has topped its guidance for 2016 with a 7 per cent rise in production and a 31 per cent jump in sales, boosted by the ramp-up of its Gladstone liquefied natural gas plant in Queensland.

Woodside Petroleum

Higher production at Woodside

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
19 Jan 2017

Oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum achieved a 3 per cent lift in production in calendar 2016, although the company expects output to fall by up to 12 per cent in the year ahead.

Many cooks make for great events

Attila Csaszar Attila Csaszar
01 Feb 2017

PHOTO ESSAY: Whoever coined the phrase 'too many cooks spoil the broth' clearly didn't work in a commercial kitchen catering for large events. 

Bega brings Vegemite home in $460m deal

AAP AAP
19 Jan 2017

Vegemite will be back in Australian hands after Bega Cheese agreed to buy brands including the iconic spread for $460 million.

Goodman Fielder to close production sites

AAP AAP
17 Jan 2017

More than 200 jobs could be lost under plans by food giant Goodman Fielder to close production sites in Western Australia and Queensland.

Woolworths hires new supermarkets boss

AAP AAP
16 Jan 2017

Woolworths has appointed long-standing Tesco executive Claire Peters as managing director of its supermarkets chain, which is battling Coles and Aldi to lure customers.

Oldfield Knott Architects

Brewery to catch stadium foot traffic

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
16 Dec 2016

Fans won't have to walk far for refreshments before and after events at the new Perth Stadium, with a 2,500-person capacity tavern and microbrewery to be built adjacent to the Swan River pedestrian bridge on the Burswood Peninsula.

Iluka Resources

Iluka swings axe on 90 jobs, flags $230m impairment

Business News Business News
31 Jan 2017

Iluka Resources boss Tom O'Leary says the company will swing the axe on 90 jobs after revealing a $201 million impairment and flagging a net loss of up to $230 million for 2016.

Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue set to meet guidance

AAP AAP
31 Jan 2017

Fortescue Metals Group looks set to achieve its full-year guidance after outlining steady iron ore shipments and further cost cuts in the December quarter.

Birimian

Birimian stakeholders call for board spill

Business News Business News
30 Jan 2017

Shareholders owning a combined 6.5 per cent in Birimian have called for the replacement of two directors on the lithium explorer's board, a week after a $107 million cash offer for the Perth-based company's flagship project fell through.

BHP Billiton

Profit statements to give Grylls a free kick

Tim Treadgold Tim Treadgold
30 Jan 2017

OPINION: Expect Brendon Grylls to go hard at BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto over his tax plan ahead of the March state election.

Newcrest Mining

Newcrest retains output guidance

AAP AAP
30 Jan 2017

Gold miner Newcrest Mining's production guidance for the full year remains unchanged despite flat output in the December quarter.

Build rapport and overcome objections

Jeffrey Gitomer Jeffrey Gitomer
01 Feb 2017

OPINION: Objections are part of the sales game, so you need to give your customers good reason to buy from you.

Driving the tourist dollar down south

Mark Pownall Mark Pownall
31 Jan 2017

OPINION: The state government's renewed warmth towards tourism is a welcome, if belated, response to the end of the resources boom - but there are some kinks they should iron out.

Malcolm on the outer

Peter Kennedy Peter Kennedy
30 Jan 2017

OPINION: WA Liberals would prefer Malcolm Turnbull stayed away in the lead-up to the March election, unless he has some good news to share about the GST.

Mark my words podcast

Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
Mark Pownall Mark Pownall
27 Jan 2017

In this Business News podcast, Mark Pownall and Mark Beyer discuss the Builton collapse, CBD vacancy rates, Balla Balla iron ore and land developers.

Automotive Holdings Group

New model shake-up for online used car sales

Tim Treadgold Tim Treadgold
25 Jan 2017

The second-hand car business was revolutionised 20 years ago with the arrival of the internet, but there is a second revolution under way that promises to be even more disruptive and could have a significant effect on some of Western Australia's best-known car yards.

David Jones lifts its first-half sales 4%

AAP AAP
13 Jan 2017

David Jones' South African parent company says the department store chain lifted adjusted first-half sales four per cent.

Customers control the retail relationship

Tim Treadgold Tim Treadgold
12 Jan 2017

ANALYSIS: The popularity of online shopping in the US has reached a tipping point, breaking bricks and mortar retailers' hold on the market.

Alexium International Group

Alexium in US pillow contract

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
04 Jan 2017

ASX-listed manufacturer Alexium International Group has signed an initial agreement to supply chemicals to a US homewares company for a new line of cool-touch pillows, in a move the company said could eventually generate revenues of $US10 million per annum.

Don’t ignore the hype

Jay Lake
19 Dec 2016

Business News work experience student Jay Lake explains how some fashion consumers aim to profit from their purchases.

Street wear locals take global approach to fashion

Mark Pownall Mark Pownall
19 Dec 2016

Perth's specialist street wear vendors are part of a global trend to acutely restrict supply of distributed and in-house labels - following in the footsteps of many luxury brands that use scarcity as a marketing tool.

Woodside Petroleum

Industry leaders say Collaboration critical for local oil and gas industry

Colin Hay Colin Hay
12 Jan 2017

With the petroleum industry struggling through one of the toughest periods in recent memory, there has been a growing call for government, academia and oil and gas operating and service and supply

Atos

Essential learnings of a smart city initiative

Bruno Morel Bruno Morel
12 Jan 2017

After four years of intense work on the Presqu'ile smart city project in Grenoble, France, let me share with you two aspects of the initiative that are absolutely central to a s

Is there a solution to the Millennial challenge?

Alex Hu Alex Hu
15 Dec 2016

Narcissistic, adaptable and creative are character traits commonly associated with Millennial (Upwork Inc. 2015).

The Wood Recruitment Group

Saving Money with recruitment

Scott Van Heurck – Wood Recruitment
17 Nov 2016

The past 12 months has seen fulltime jobs decline by approximately 53,000, the first annual decline in almost two-and-a-half years.

Has the role of the Graduate died?

Abby Kenward Abby Kenward
17 Nov 2016

The fourth industrial revolution theory predicts entry level white collar jobs will be eradicated by technology.