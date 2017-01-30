Search

Business News - Business, finance, political, & economic news.

Latest HeadlinesView all

WA Labor's education election pledges flow
AAP 30 Jan 2017
10:56am
Newcrest retains output guidance
AAP 30 Jan 2017
10:06am
Shares open 43pts lower
AAP 30 Jan 2017
09:08am
Morning Headlines
30 Jan 2017
06:33am
Guthrie powers on post-Toro
Matt Mckenzie 30 Jan 2017
06:30am
Malcolm on the outer
Peter Kennedy 30 Jan 2017
06:04am
$A higher against $US
AAP 30 Jan 2017
05:36am
Oil prices fall as US drillers add rigs
AAP 30 Jan 2017
05:35am

Corporate Finance DealsView all

Macmahon Holdings

Macmahon rejects Cimic's $174m offer

Business News Business News
27 Jan 2017

Macmahon Holdings has criticised CIMIC Group's proposed $174 million takeover offer, saying its preliminary view was that it does not represent fair value of the business, and has told its shareholders to take no action.

First Graphite

First Graphite to raise $3.5m

Business News Business News
27 Jan 2017

First Graphite has announced plans to raise $3.52 million from investors through the placement of 32 million shares at 11 cents each.

CIMIC Group

Cimic makes bid for Macmahon

Fraser Beattie Fraser Beattie
24 Jan 2017

Construction giant CIMIC Group has proposed to acquire all the shares it doesn't own in Perth-based Macmahon Holdings, with the deal valuing the target at about $174 million.

Birimian

$107m Birimian deal falls over

Business News Business News
23 Jan 2017

Subiaco-based lithium explorer Birimian has terminated a $107.5 million cash offer for its Bougouni project in Mali after the Chinese bidder failed to make a deposit in time.

Aurora Labs

Aurora in venture with WorleyParsons

Business News Business News
20 Jan 2017

Shares in Aurora Labs were higher on the announcement of a commercial venture with engineering business WorleyParsons to incorporate its metal 3D printing technology into operations across a number of industries.

Most CommentedView all

Builton

Builton close to collapse

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
20 Jan 2017

Residential construction outfit Builton Group is closing its doors, becoming the second local homebuilder associated with Tim Guest's Infinite Wealth to go bust in as many years.

CIMIC Group

McGowan to cancel Roe 8

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
04 Jan 2017

The Roe 8 road project will be cancelled if the Labor Party wins the upcoming state election, opposition leader Mark McGowan said today, even though the government has already signed a contract for construction, with $236 million of funding to be re-allocated to three alternative roads.

Cameco

State go-ahead for Cameco uranium project

Fraser Beattie Fraser Beattie
Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
16 Jan 2017

The state government has approved Canadian miner Cameco's proposed Yeelirrie uranium mine in the Goldfields, despite its failure to meet one of nine Environmental Protection Authority recommendations.

Police arrest 30 at Roe 8 site

AAP AAP
19 Jan 2017

Western Australian police say they have arrested 30 people this morning for disrupting land clearing works as bulldozers moved in on the controversial Roe 8 highway extension project.

Outback WA housing market the nation's worst

Fraser Beattie Fraser Beattie
19 Jan 2017

Outback Western Australia is the worst-performing property market in the nation, according to a new report by ratings agency Moody's, which also found housing prices in Perth have fallen by 8 per cent since peaking in December 2014.

Politics & the EconomyView all

Metropolitan Redevelopment Authority

Bidders shortlisted for sale of last lot at Elizabeth Quay

Fraser Beattie Fraser Beattie
27 Jan 2017

The state government says it expects to reap about $300 million from the sale of all nine lots at Elizabeth Quay, with three offers being considered for the last vacant site.

Hoseco

Government opens cheque book for industry assistance

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
27 Jan 2017

The state government has granted $415,000 to 20 local defence industry businesses on the same day it announced applications were open for a pool of $400,000 of innovation vouchers.

Royal Automobile Club of WA

$520m rail commitment welcomed

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
25 Jan 2017

The Royal Automobile Club of WA and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of WA have both welcomed an election pledge by Premier Colin Barnett to spend $520 million upgrading a freight rail line between Thornlie and Cockburn to enable passenger service.

Rate cut unlikely amid sluggish inflation

AAP AAP
Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
25 Jan 2017

Higher fuel and domestic holiday travel costs have contributed to a 0.4 per cent rise in Perth prices in the December quarter, while national inflation remains below the Reserve Bank's target, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics' most recent data.

Builton

Builton fails, administrator appointed

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
Mark Pownall Mark Pownall
23 Jan 2017

One of state's biggest residential construction firms, Builton Group, has succumbed to the financial stresses engulfing the sector, appointing an external administrator earlier today after reports of the company's financial troubles emerged last week.

Upcoming Business News EventsView all

Success and Leadership - The Property Market in...

Hyatt Regency Perth - 17 February 2017
Book Now

40under40 - 40under40 Gala Awards Tickets now on...

Crown Ballroom, Crown Perth - 08 March 2017
Book Now

PropertyView all

Perth CBD office vacancy hits 25-year peak

Business News Business News
25 Jan 2017

Downsizing in the resources sector is outstripping emerging demand from technology, medical and education businesses for CBD office space according to a new report by independent property research firm Y Research.

Builton

Builton failure a costly housing hit

Mark Pownall Mark Pownall
24 Jan 2017

The collapse of yet another Western Australian residential builder appears set to further upset the delicate state of the sector, with financiers, insurers, 350 trade creditors and as many as 130 home owners facing losses.

City of Belmont

Car parks a speedbump for Belmont hotels

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
24 Jan 2017

Perth's hotel development boom is spilling out of the CBD and into the City of Belmont, but developers are encountering issues in providing enough parking to support their proposals.

JLL

Double take on Woodside logo

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
24 Jan 2017

Woodside Petroleum's impending move to its new offices has provided an unexpected visibility and branding boost, with the oil and gas company's logo appearing on two prominent Perth CBD skyscrapers.

KeepSafe to open Welshpool facility

Business News Business News
23 Jan 2017

The parent company of self-storage business KeepSafe Storage has announced plans to open its third facility in Western Australia, committing $10 million towards the purchase of land in Welshpool and construction of the new site.

WA Event CalendarView all

WA's most comprehensive guide to forthcoming business-related events. To list an upcoming WA event on this page, complete the online submission form.
31 Jan 2017 | @ 09:00am
Governance for Directors
31 Jan 2017 | @ 02:00pm
Accelerating Commercialisation Information Session
01 Feb 2017 | @ 09:00am
Finance for Directors
02 Feb 2017 | @ 09:00am
Strategy and Risk for Directors
02 Feb 2017 | @ 04:00pm
Introduction to Bonds
03 Feb 2017 | @ 07:00am
2016 Residential Property Outlook
03 Feb 2017 | @ 12:00pm
Perth Networking CBD Lunch 37 Pier Street, Perth – 3rd February 2017
06 Feb 2017 | @ 09:00am
The Role of The Not for Profit Chair
08 Feb 2017 | @ 11:45am
CEDA | Two Treasurers: economic growth policies
08 Feb 2017 | @ 05:30pm
Business In Gosnells - Networking

Arts & CommunityView all

Snapshots from the Fringe

Attila Csaszar Attila Csaszar
Staff reporter Staff reporter
27 Jan 2017

As the Fringe World Festival enters its second weekend, Business News photographer Attila Csaszar offers the first instalment of his 'Behind the Scenes at Fringe' series - the Edith Spiegeltent.

Rio Tinto

Education to inspire entrepreneurial minds

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
17 Jan 2017

Local not-for-profit group Ausum Initiatives has teamed up with Kulbardi, a partly owned and managed Aboriginal office supplies company, to deliver an intensive entrepreneur program for young Aboriginal men and women.

Artists get creative on sales

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
17 Jan 2017

With fewer exhibition opportunities or prospects of gallery representation, local artists have diversified their approach to the market. 

Rio Tinto

Upgrades for Kings Park naturescape

Business News Business News
11 Jan 2017

The Rio Tinto Naturescape Kings Park facility will close next month to allow a $3 million expansion, which has been funded by the mining giant.

Community First

Minchin to lead care provider

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
10 Jan 2017

Former Silver Chain Group senior executive Dan Minchin will lead three community care providers into a new era when they merge into one organisation later this year.

Featured PhotographsView all

The team lead by executive sous-chef Matt Horne
Fringe World flag in front of the tent
Damien Bell Mandurah crabbing
The dancer at Leica SL Masterclass
Meet the editor event at Aston Martin showroom
The special edition foldout cover at Vanguard press
Another book on the wall
Vintage wines
Lynne Johnston is one of the founder members of the University Club at UWA
It's important to keep learning through all stages of life

EnergyView all

Shell

Coming off second best when national costs are ‘shared’

Mark Pownall Mark Pownall
27 Jan 2017

Rising gas prices on the east coast have highlighted yet another anomaly in the GST structure that costs WA.

Oil Search

Oil Search forecasts steady output

AAP AAP
24 Jan 2017

A strong fourth-quarter performance has helped Oil Search narrowly beat its full-year production guidance, and the company forecasts steady output for 2017.

Western Power

Sims hits back on union Western Power campaign

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
23 Jan 2017

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims has written to the local branches of two trade unions, saying they misrepresented his views on the float of Western Power in a recent advertisement campaign.

Santos

Santos tops guidance after strong quarter

AAP AAP
20 Jan 2017

Oil and gas producer Santos has topped its guidance for 2016 with a 7 per cent rise in production and a 31 per cent jump in sales, boosted by the ramp-up of its Gladstone liquefied natural gas plant in Queensland.

Woodside Petroleum

Higher production at Woodside

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
19 Jan 2017

Oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum achieved a 3 per cent lift in production in calendar 2016, although the company expects output to fall by up to 12 per cent in the year ahead.

"Mark My Words" PodcastsView all

27 January 2017

In this Business News podcast, Mark Pownall and Mark Beyer discuss the Builton collapse, CBD vacancy rates, Balla Balla iron ore and land developers.
20 January 2017

In this Business News podcast, Mark Pownall and Mark Beyer discuss World Trade Centre, UWA, uranium mining, conventions and conferences.

13 January 2017

In this Business News podcast, Mark Pownall and Mark Beyer discuss South West water, building subcontractors, WA Business awards and the deals environment.

06 January 2017

In this Business News podcast, Mark Beyer and Mark Pownall discuss Roe 8, house prices, Libor scandal, Atlas Iron and WA’s education market.

16 December 2016

In this Business News podcast, Mark Beyer and Dan Wilkie discuss residential property outlook, Monadelphous and Civmec diversify, Nev Power, Adrian Fini and Brendon Grylls are our people of the yea

Food & WineView all

Bega brings Vegemite home in $460m deal

AAP AAP
19 Jan 2017

Vegemite will be back in Australian hands after Bega Cheese agreed to buy brands including the iconic spread for $460 million.

Goodman Fielder to close production sites

AAP AAP
17 Jan 2017

More than 200 jobs could be lost under plans by food giant Goodman Fielder to close production sites in Western Australia and Queensland.

Woolworths hires new supermarkets boss

AAP AAP
16 Jan 2017

Woolworths has appointed long-standing Tesco executive Claire Peters as managing director of its supermarkets chain, which is battling Coles and Aldi to lure customers.

Oldfield Knott Architects

Brewery to catch stadium foot traffic

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
16 Dec 2016

Fans won't have to walk far for refreshments before and after events at the new Perth Stadium, with a 2,500-person capacity tavern and microbrewery to be built adjacent to the Swan River pedestrian bridge on the Burswood Peninsula.

The Grand Cru experience, a top cellar

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
07 Dec 2016

Mount Lawley liquor retailer Grand Cru Wine Shop has undergone an evolution since being established more than 42 years ago.

Special ReportsView all

New era

New era

25 January 2017

Fresh facilities bring opportunities for conferences and conventions

Crown duels with Starwood, Intercontinental for events

Crown duels with Starwood, Intercontinental for events

Dan Wilkie
25 Jan 2017
Focus on delegates as events evolve

Focus on delegates as events evolve

Dan Wilkie
25 Jan 2017
Corporate Finance 2016

Corporate Finance 2016

16 January 2017

M&A advisers to battle back after soft 2016

M&A advisers to battle back after soft 2016

Mark Beyer
16 Jan 2017
Local brokers lead capital raisings

Local brokers lead capital raisings

Mark Beyer
16 Jan 2017
New listings getting tougher

New listings getting tougher

Mark Beyer
16 Jan 2017
Back to school

Back to school

12 January 2017

Opportunity stems from education

Opportunity stems from education

Katie McDonald
12 Jan 2017
Aligning tech with education needs

Aligning tech with education needs

Katie McDonald
12 Jan 2017
Fee focus a sign of the times

Fee focus a sign of the times

Katie McDonald
12 Jan 2017
Person of the year 2016

Person of the year 2016

16 December 2016

Nev Power leads Fortescue Metals Group through an outstanding 12 months

Power leads Fortescue revival

Power leads Fortescue revival

Mark Beyer
19 Dec 2016
Fini thrives on delivering iconic vision

Fini thrives on delivering iconic vision

Dan Wilkie
19 Dec 2016
Grylls puts himself in play

Grylls puts himself in play

Mark Beyer
19 Dec 2016
Biggest employers 2016

Biggest employers 2016

14 December 2016

Consolidation continues among major employers

Consolidation continues among major employers

Matt Mckenzie
14 Dec 2016

MiningView all

Newcrest Mining

Newcrest retains output guidance

AAP AAP
30 Jan 2017

Gold miner Newcrest Mining's production guidance for the full year remains unchanged despite flat output in the December quarter.

Toro Energy

Guthrie powers on post-Toro

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
30 Jan 2017

Former Toro Energy managing director Vanessa Guthrie says recruiting and maintaining women in senior leadership roles remains a significant challenge in Western Australia, given the prevailing corporate culture.

Perseus Mining

Perseus unable to recover lost production

Business News Business News
27 Jan 2017

Shares in Perseus Mining tumbled today after the Perth-based gold miner lowered its production guidance for the next six months, on the back of a temporary shutdown at its Edikan operation during the December quarter.

MiPlan

MiPlan adds to mining technology sales

Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
27 Jan 2017

Perth is renowned as a hub for mining and energy technology, so why do so many local firms end up in foreign hands?

Brockman Mining

Balla Balla, Brockman deals headline positive iron ore prospects

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
27 Jan 2017

More than $8 billion of greenfields iron ore projects are either proposed or in development, while $450 million of brownfields work is under way as the state's miners plan investments to maintain production.

OpinionView all

Malcolm on the outer

Peter Kennedy Peter Kennedy
30 Jan 2017

OPINION: WA Liberals would prefer Malcolm Turnbull stayed away in the lead-up to the March election, unless he has some good news to share about the GST.

Mark my words podcast

Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
Mark Pownall Mark Pownall
27 Jan 2017

In this Business News podcast, Mark Pownall and Mark Beyer discuss the Builton collapse, CBD vacancy rates, Balla Balla iron ore and land developers.

Automotive Holdings Group

New model shake-up for online used car sales

Tim Treadgold Tim Treadgold
25 Jan 2017

The second-hand car business was revolutionised 20 years ago with the arrival of the internet, but there is a second revolution under way that promises to be even more disruptive and could have a significant effect on some of Western Australia's best-known car yards.

Tech solutions in need of problems

Marcus Holmes Marcus Holmes
24 Jan 2017

OPINION: Tech marketability increasingly depends on a back-to-basics approach to usefulness.

Control at the core of AI rise

Catie Low Catie Low
23 Jan 2017

OPINION: Checks and balances are vital if artificial intelligence is going to work for us, rather than the other way round.

RetailView all

David Jones lifts its first-half sales 4%

AAP AAP
13 Jan 2017

David Jones' South African parent company says the department store chain lifted adjusted first-half sales four per cent.

Customers control the retail relationship

Tim Treadgold Tim Treadgold
12 Jan 2017

ANALYSIS: The popularity of online shopping in the US has reached a tipping point, breaking bricks and mortar retailers' hold on the market.

Alexium International Group

Alexium in US pillow contract

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
04 Jan 2017

ASX-listed manufacturer Alexium International Group has signed an initial agreement to supply chemicals to a US homewares company for a new line of cool-touch pillows, in a move the company said could eventually generate revenues of $US10 million per annum.

Don’t ignore the hype

Jay Lake
19 Dec 2016

Business News work experience student Jay Lake explains how some fashion consumers aim to profit from their purchases.

Street wear locals take global approach to fashion

Mark Pownall Mark Pownall
19 Dec 2016

Perth's specialist street wear vendors are part of a global trend to acutely restrict supply of distributed and in-house labels - following in the footsteps of many luxury brands that use scarcity as a marketing tool.

Most viewed people

Tim Guest

Tim Guest

Founder, Infinite Wealth

Troy Felt

Troy Felt

Managing Director, Builton

Andrew Chapman

Andrew Chapman

Managing Director, Merchant Group
Non-Executive Director, 1-Page

William Foster

William Foster

Non-Executive Director, Carnarvon Petroleum
Non-Executive Director, Hawkley Oil &
Gas

Graeme R Boden

Graeme R Boden

Company Secretary, Chief Financial Officer, Phylogica
Company Secretary, Spectrum Rare Earths
Company Secretary, World Titanium Resources
Company Secretary, Capricorn Metals

Thought LeadershipView all

Woodside Petroleum

Industry leaders say Collaboration critical for local oil and gas industry

Colin Hay Colin Hay
12 Jan 2017

With the petroleum industry struggling through one of the toughest periods in recent memory, there has been a growing call for government, academia and oil and gas operating and service and supply

Atos

Essential learnings of a smart city initiative

Bruno Morel Bruno Morel
12 Jan 2017

After four years of intense work on the Presqu'ile smart city project in Grenoble, France, let me share with you two aspects of the initiative that are absolutely central to a s

Is there a solution to the Millennial challenge?

Alex Hu Alex Hu
15 Dec 2016

Narcissistic, adaptable and creative are character traits commonly associated with Millennial (Upwork Inc. 2015).

The Wood Recruitment Group

Saving Money with recruitment

Scott Van Heurck – Wood Recruitment
17 Nov 2016

The past 12 months has seen fulltime jobs decline by approximately 53,000, the first annual decline in almost two-and-a-half years.

Has the role of the Graduate died?

Abby Kenward Abby Kenward
17 Nov 2016

The fourth industrial revolution theory predicts entry level white collar jobs will be eradicated by technology.