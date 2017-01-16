Search

Business News - Business, finance, political, & economic news.

Corporate Finance DealsView all

Skin Elements

New listings getting tougher

Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
16 Jan 2017

SPECIAL REPORT: Nearly 70 WA-connected companies listed on the ASX in 2016, but current prospects indicate there will be substantially fewer this year.

Euroz Securities

Local brokers lead capital raisings

Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
16 Jan 2017

SPECIAL REPORT: There was a big rise in the number and value of completed capital raisings in WA last year, according to data compiled in the BNiQ Search Engine.

King & Wood Mallesons

M&A advisers to battle back after soft 2016

Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
16 Jan 2017

SPECIAL REPORT: Investment bank Gresham Partners and law firm King & Wood Mallesons were the top advisers on mergers and acquisitions in WA in 2016.

Padbury Mining

ASX queries Padbury's $106m raising plans

Fraser Beattie Fraser Beattie
11 Jan 2017

Padbury Mining has again attracted regulatory attention, with the company acknowledging it should have notified the ASX when it negotiated potential capital raisings worth $106 million with a Hong Kong-based investor last year.

Paladin Energy

Paladin reveals major debt restructure

Business News Business News
10 Jan 2017

Ahead of a looming April deadline for a $US212 million convertible bond repayment, uranium miner Paladin Energy has announced a proposal to restructure its balance sheet by converting some debt into equity, extending the maturity date of the remaining amount, and undertaking a $US75 million capital raising.

Most CommentedView all

CIMIC Group

McGowan to cancel Roe 8

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
04 Jan 2017

The Roe 8 road project will be cancelled if the Labor Party wins the upcoming state election, opposition leader Mark McGowan said today, even though the government has already signed a contract for construction, with $236 million of funding to be re-allocated to three alternative roads.

GeoMoby

Grist, Nathan back local startup

Fraser Beattie Fraser Beattie
20 Dec 2016

Vocus Upstart co-founders Anthony Grist and Robert Nathan have participated in a $300,000 capital raising by Perth-based startup GeoMoby.

Subbies empowered under new code

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
11 Jan 2017

A new code of conduct for the state's construction sector has been hailed as a game-changer for the industry, with the potential to reduce costs across the board by 20 per cent.

Western Power

Power outages hit 35,000 across WA

Business News Business News
12 Jan 2017

Power outages are affecting 35,000 residents across Perth and Western Australia's South West.

Grylls puts himself in play

Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
19 Dec 2016

SPECIAL REPORT: Many politicians, including senior government ministers, go through their careers as 'grey' men or women, barely getting noticed and having little impact; the same could never be said of Brendon Grylls.

Politics & the EconomyView all

Ley to resign, Turnbull to reform expenses

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
13 Jan 2017

Federal Liberal politician Sussan Ley will resign as minister for health, aged care and sport after coming under fire in recent weeks for expense issues, although she insists she followed the ministerial code of conduct.

Lionel Samson Sadleirs

Tax priorities among chief concerns for executives

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
13 Jan 2017

The state's businesses leaders are optimistic about improved conditions in the year ahead, according to feedback from the annual Business News chief executive survey, with tax reform identified as a priority issue whichever party is in government after the March poll.

Australian Industry Group

Business CEOs more cautious in 2017: Survey

AAP AAP
12 Jan 2017

Fresh from a year that delivered major political shocks and proved tougher than expected, Australian business leaders are taking a cautious approach to 2017.

HLB Mann Judd

Insolvencies up in September

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
11 Jan 2017

Rental, hiring and real estate services were among the industries that fared worst as external administrations jumped 14 per cent in Western Australia for the September quarter, as insolvency experts warn that an economic rebound has not yet clearly emerged.

Wesfarmers

Culleton to appeal bankruptcy

AAP AAP
11 Jan 2017

WA Senator Rod Culleton says he will appeal against a Federal Court ruling that he is bankrupt as he fights to save his political career.

Upcoming Business News EventsView all

Success and Leadership - The Property Market in...

Hyatt Regency Perth - 17 February 2017
Book Now

40under40 - 40under40 Gala Awards Tickets now on...

Crown Ballroom, Crown Perth - 08 March 2017
Book Now

PropertyView all

Danmar Homes

$45,000 fine for Osborne Park builder

Business News Business News
16 Jan 2017

An Osborne Park-based building company and its nominated supervisor have been fined a combined $45,000 for negligent work that led to the roof of one house blowing off and another being badly damaged during a storm.

Satterley Property Group

Satterley goes from south to west

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
16 Jan 2017

Satterley Property Group is closing its long-time South Perth headquarters, taking advantage of historically high levels of vacant office space to move across the river to West Perth.

Yolk Property Group

Sustainability worth the price

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
16 Jan 2017

New research shows homebuyers are willing to pay extra for energy-efficient design.

Questions over commission process

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
13 Jan 2017

Consumers and contractors are becoming frustrated with the regulatory regime in residential construction.

Kameleon Homes owner fined for conduct

Business News Business News
11 Jan 2017

A now de-registered Perth-based builder has been fined $15,000 and ordered to pay $3,200 in costs after he was found to have engaged in deceptive conduct.

WA Event CalendarView all

WA's most comprehensive guide to forthcoming business-related events. To list an upcoming WA event on this page, complete the online submission form.
19 Jan 2017 | @ 07:30am
2017 IPAA WA President's Address : With the Honourable Bill Marmion MLA
24 Jan 2017 | @ 05:30pm
Your Guide to Commercialising Innovation
25 Jan 2017 | @ 05:00pm
Belmont Business 'Ask An Expert' Sundowner
27 Jan 2017 to 05 Feb 2017
 | @ 06:00pm
Chinese New Year Festival 2017
30 Jan 2017 | @ 04:00pm
Complimentary Company Directors Course - Information Session
31 Jan 2017 | @ 09:00am
Governance for Directors
31 Jan 2017 | @ 02:00pm
Accelerating Commercialisation Information Session
01 Feb 2017 | @ 09:00am
Finance for Directors
02 Feb 2017 | @ 09:00am
Strategy and Risk for Directors
03 Feb 2017 | @ 07:00am
2016 Residential Property Outlook

Arts & CommunityView all

Rio Tinto

Upgrades for Kings Park naturescape

Business News Business News
11 Jan 2017

The Rio Tinto Naturescape Kings Park facility will close next month to allow a $3 million expansion, which has been funded by the mining giant.

Community First

Minchin to lead care provider

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
10 Jan 2017

Former Silver Chain Group senior executive Dan Minchin will lead three community care providers into a new era when they merge into one organisation later this year.

Who comes after Sarich and Fini?

Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
10 Jan 2017

In 40 years' time, when people look back at the recent crop of winners of the Western Australian of the Year business awards, how will they be remembered relative to the early winners like Ralph Sarich, Sir Laurence Brodie-Hall and Michael Edgley?

University of Western Australia

West Coast Fever scores UWA partnership

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
09 Jan 2017

Perth's national netball team the West Coast Fever today announced the University of Western Australia as a new major partner. 

WA Museum

WA Museum Foundation appoints new director

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
16 Dec 2016

Not-for-profit executive Jenny Allen is set to leave her current position at the 500 Club after less than a year in the role to become director of the Western Australian Museum Foundation. 

Featured PhotographsView all

Damien Bell Mandurah crabbing
The dancer at Leica SL Masterclass
Meet the editor event at Aston Martin showroom
The special edition foldout cover at Vanguard press
Another book on the wall
Vintage wines
Lynne Johnston is one of the founder members of the University Club at UWA
It's important to keep learning through all stages of life
Handwriting still important for her
Behind the scenes of The Nutcracker at WA ballet

EnergyView all

Alcoa of Australia

$52m Warro impairment for Alcoa

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
04 Jan 2017

A $52 million impairment has been taken by Alcoa World Alumina Corporation on its share of the Warro gas project in the Perth Basin, after the company determined exploration results by project operator Transerv Energy did not support the existing carrying value.

AGL Energy

Private investors shape utilities

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
20 Dec 2016

The proposed part sale of Western Power is not the only move towards increased private investment in the utilities sector.

Bombora Wave Power

Renewables drive energy shift

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
19 Dec 2016

The growth of solar power over the next decade could cut the price of energy in WA, according to a man involved in one of the latest projects to take a step forward.

DUET Group

Gas pipeline owner to build storage facility

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
19 Dec 2016

A $69 million gas storage facility will be built near Onslow by Duet Group subsidiary DBP Development Group to help producers and consumers smooth production profiles and cover planned outages.

Sandfire Resources

Problems at Sandfire's solar farm

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
16 Dec 2016

Sandfire Resources has encountered problems at its $40 million solar farm at the Degrussa copper mine, about six months after an ASX announcement suggested the power plant had been successfully commissioned.

"Mark My Words" PodcastsView all

13 January 2017

In this Business News podcast, Mark Pownall and Mark Beyer discuss South West water, building subcontractors, WA Business awards and the deals environment.

06 January 2017

In this Business News podcast, Mark Beyer and Mark Pownall discuss Roe 8, house prices, Libor scandal, Atlas Iron and WA’s education market.

16 December 2016

In this Business News podcast, Mark Beyer and Dan Wilkie discuss residential property outlook, Monadelphous and Civmec diversify, Nev Power, Adrian Fini and Brendon Grylls are our people of the yea
09 December 2016

In this Business News podcast, Mark Beyer and Mark Pownall discuss Asian property investment, Diploma group’s battles, Liberal party moves, John Gillam and who are WA’s biggest employers?
07 December 2016

A proposal to roughly double the royalties paid by the state’s two biggest iron ore miners was divisive and could set a dangerous precedent for fixing budget issues, Fortescue Metals Group chief executive Nev Power told this morning’s Business News Success & Leadership breakfast.

Food & WineView all

Woolworths hires new supermarkets boss

AAP AAP
16 Jan 2017

Woolworths has appointed long-standing Tesco executive Claire Peters as managing director of its supermarkets chain, which is battling Coles and Aldi to lure customers.

Oldfield Knott Architects

Brewery to catch stadium foot traffic

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
16 Dec 2016

Fans won't have to walk far for refreshments before and after events at the new Perth Stadium, with a 2,500-person capacity tavern and microbrewery to be built adjacent to the Swan River pedestrian bridge on the Burswood Peninsula.

The Grand Cru experience, a top cellar

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
07 Dec 2016

Mount Lawley liquor retailer Grand Cru Wine Shop has undergone an evolution since being established more than 42 years ago.

Hummus Club dips lid to crowd

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
07 Dec 2016

The owners of a new Northbridge eatery have placed a big emphasis on connecting with the community, and used crowdfunding to provide one element of that relationship.

3 Oceans Wine Company

Foreign investment buoys Margaret River winemakers

Mark Pownall Mark Pownall
18 Nov 2016

More than a dozen WA winemakers have joined forces to tackle the growing Chinese market.

Special ReportsView all

Corporate Finance 2016

Corporate Finance 2016

16 January 2017

M&A advisers to battle back after soft 2016

M&A advisers to battle back after soft 2016

Mark Beyer
16 Jan 2017
Local brokers lead capital raisings

Local brokers lead capital raisings

Mark Beyer
16 Jan 2017
New listings getting tougher

New listings getting tougher

Mark Beyer
16 Jan 2017
Person of the year 2016

Person of the year 2016

16 December 2016

Nev Power leads Fortescue Metals Group through an outstanding 12 months

Power leads Fortescue revival

Power leads Fortescue revival

Mark Beyer
19 Dec 2016
Fini thrives on delivering iconic vision

Fini thrives on delivering iconic vision

Dan Wilkie
19 Dec 2016
Grylls puts himself in play

Grylls puts himself in play

Mark Beyer
19 Dec 2016
Biggest employers 2016

Biggest employers 2016

14 December 2016

Consolidation continues among major employers

Consolidation continues among major employers

Matt Mckenzie
14 Dec 2016
WA dynasties 2016

WA dynasties 2016

05 December 2016

We look at long-running family businesses

Compu-stor moves with the times

Compu-stor moves with the times

Mark Beyer
05 Dec 2016
Families seek opportunities with big partners

Families seek opportunities with big partners

Mark Beyer
05 Dec 2016
Wealth creators 2016

Wealth creators 2016

28 November 2016

Market moves dictate directors’ sales drive

Market moves dictate directors’ sales drive

Mark Beyer
28 Nov 2016
Forrest’s rich Fortescue returns

Forrest’s rich Fortescue returns

Matt Mckenzie
28 Nov 2016

MiningView all

Cameco

State go-ahead for Cameco uranium project

Fraser Beattie Fraser Beattie
Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
16 Jan 2017

The state government has approved Canadian miner Cameco's proposed Yeelirrie uranium mine in the Goldfields, despite its failure to meet one of nine Environmental Protection Authority recommendations.

Kalamazoo Resources

Steady debut for Kalamazoo

Business News Business News
16 Jan 2017

Gold-focused Kalamazoo Resources has wrapped up its first day of trading on the ASX, after completing a downsized $5 million initial public offering.

Regis Resources

Regis lifts gold output

Business News Business News
16 Jan 2017

Subiaco-based Regis Resources has delivered its highest quarterly production result since September 2014, yielding 80,090 ounces in the second quarter of 2017.

Avenira

Lawrenson leaves Avenira

Business News Business News
13 Jan 2017

Cliff Lawrenson has wrapped up his tenure as managing director of phosphate and fertiliser-focused Avenira, after accepting the top job at iron ore miner Atlas Iron last month.

Doray Minerals

Doray chairman resigns

Business News Business News
13 Jan 2017

Doray Minerals chairman Peter Lester has told the company he will retire on Monday to focus on his other business interests, less than two months after founding managing director Allan Kelly resigned.

OpinionView all

Monitoring an environment of influence

Mark Pownall Mark Pownall
16 Jan 2017

OPINION: The environmental lobby is no less worthy of scrutiny in terms of foreign influence than big business.

Mark my words podcast

Mark Pownall Mark Pownall
Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
13 Jan 2017

In this Business News podcast, Mark Pownall and Mark Beyer discuss South West water, building subcontractors, WA Business awards and the deals environment.

BHP Billiton

One Nation’s ace in the pack

Peter Kennedy Peter Kennedy
13 Jan 2017

OPINION: The WA branch of Queenslander Pauline Hanson's protest party appears set to influence the state election. 

This week's property round-up

Dillon Kanbi Dillon Kanbi
12 Jan 2017

OPINION: Reiwa members reported an increase in weekly sales to 418 this week. The overall 104 per cent increase in sales is attributed to a 121 per cent increase in sales for houses, 106 per cent for units and 11 per cent for vacant land.

Don’t underestimate the feel-good factor

Marcus Holmes Marcus Holmes
10 Jan 2017

OPINION: Support from state and federal governments last year has engendered a positive mood among local tech players.

RetailView all

David Jones lifts its first-half sales 4%

AAP AAP
13 Jan 2017

David Jones' South African parent company says the department store chain lifted adjusted first-half sales four per cent.

Customers control the retail relationship

Tim Treadgold Tim Treadgold
12 Jan 2017

ANALYSIS: The popularity of online shopping in the US has reached a tipping point, breaking bricks and mortar retailers' hold on the market.

Alexium International Group

Alexium in US pillow contract

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
04 Jan 2017

ASX-listed manufacturer Alexium International Group has signed an initial agreement to supply chemicals to a US homewares company for a new line of cool-touch pillows, in a move the company said could eventually generate revenues of $US10 million per annum.

Don’t ignore the hype

Jay Lake
19 Dec 2016

Business News work experience student Jay Lake explains how some fashion consumers aim to profit from their purchases.

Street wear locals take global approach to fashion

Mark Pownall Mark Pownall
19 Dec 2016

Perth's specialist street wear vendors are part of a global trend to acutely restrict supply of distributed and in-house labels - following in the footsteps of many luxury brands that use scarcity as a marketing tool.

Thought LeadershipView all

Woodside Petroleum

Is Collaboration a “buzz word” or the key to Australia’s immediate oil and gas future?

Colin Hay Colin Hay
12 Jan 2017

With the petroleum industry struggling through one of the toughest periods in recent memory, there has been a growing call for government, academia and oil and gas operating and service and supply

Atos

Essential learnings of a smart city initiative

Bruno Morel Bruno Morel
12 Jan 2017

After four years of intense work on the Presqu'ile smart city project in Grenoble, France, let me share with you two aspects of the initiative that are absolutely central to a s

Is there a solution to the Millennial challenge?

Alex Hu Alex Hu
15 Dec 2016

Narcissistic, adaptable and creative are character traits commonly associated with Millennial (Upwork Inc. 2015).

The Wood Recruitment Group

Saving Money with recruitment

Scott Van Heurck – Wood Recruitment
17 Nov 2016

The past 12 months has seen fulltime jobs decline by approximately 53,000, the first annual decline in almost two-and-a-half years.

Has the role of the Graduate died?

Abby Kenward Abby Kenward
17 Nov 2016

The fourth industrial revolution theory predicts entry level white collar jobs will be eradicated by technology.