Aurora Labs

Aurora in venture with WorleyParsons

Business News Business News
20 Jan 2017

Shares in Aurora Labs were higher on the announcement of a commercial venture with engineering business WorleyParsons to incorporate its metal 3D printing technology into operations across a number of industries.

Amani Gold

Huntsman launches $4.5m IPO

Fraser Beattie Fraser Beattie
20 Jan 2017

Perth-based gold exploration company Huntsman Resources is seeking to list on the ASX with the launch of its prospectus for a $4.5 million initial public offering.

Galaxy Resources

Galaxy borrows $US40m to refinance debt

Business News Business News
19 Jan 2017

Galaxy Resources has secured a $US40 million ($A53 million) facility with BNP Paribas to square off its existing owings to investment group OCP Asia.

MiPlan

US group buys Perth mining technology firm

Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
18 Jan 2017

Perth-based mining technology firm MiPlan has been bought by US company Hexagon Mining, six years after it was established by Robert and Louise Daw with backing from three local venture capital investors.

Mineral Resources

MinRes boss pockets $21m from share sales

Fraser Beattie Fraser Beattie
18 Jan 2017

Mineral Resources managing director Chris Ellison has sold down a small portion of his stake in the diversified Perth business, netting $21.6 million from the transaction.

CIMIC Group

McGowan to cancel Roe 8

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
04 Jan 2017

The Roe 8 road project will be cancelled if the Labor Party wins the upcoming state election, opposition leader Mark McGowan said today, even though the government has already signed a contract for construction, with $236 million of funding to be re-allocated to three alternative roads.

Builton Group

Builton close to collapse

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
20 Jan 2017

Residential construction outfit Builton Group is closing its doors, becoming the second local homebuilder associated with Tim Guest's Infinite Wealth to go bust in as many years.

Cameco

State go-ahead for Cameco uranium project

Fraser Beattie Fraser Beattie
Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
16 Jan 2017

The state government has approved Canadian miner Cameco's proposed Yeelirrie uranium mine in the Goldfields, despite its failure to meet one of nine Environmental Protection Authority recommendations.

Police arrest 30 at Roe 8 site

AAP AAP
19 Jan 2017

Western Australian police say they have arrested 30 people this morning for disrupting land clearing works as bulldozers moved in on the controversial Roe 8 highway extension project.

Association of Mining & Exploration Companies

Labor to keep ministerial control on projects

Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
20 Jan 2017

The Labor Party moved swiftly today to reassure the business sector that it would not hand over responsibility for project approvals to an independent tribunal, after reports it was considering such a change.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry of WA

Jobless rate improves in WA

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
19 Jan 2017

The state's unemployment rate dropped 0.3 percentage points in December to 6.6 per cent as the number of women in the labour force eased slightly, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data.

NSW premier quits politics

Business News Business News
19 Jan 2017

Mike Baird has made a shock announcement this morning, saying he will immediately resign both as premier of NSW and from politics altogether, before revealing a number of serious family health issues.

Perth Airport

$1.8bn World Trade Centre proposal for Perth

Fraser Beattie Fraser Beattie
18 Jan 2017

The state government has received a proposal for a $1.85 billion World Trade Centre in the Perth CBD from a Middle Eastern-backed private group that includes former Perth Airport manager Neil Kidd.

Rio Tinto

Education to inspire entrepreneurial minds

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
17 Jan 2017

Local not-for-profit group Ausum Initiatives has teamed up with Kulbardi, a partly owned and managed Aboriginal office supplies company, to deliver an intensive entrepreneur program for young Aboriginal men and women.

Artists get creative on sales

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
17 Jan 2017

With fewer exhibition opportunities or prospects of gallery representation, local artists have diversified their approach to the market. 

Rio Tinto

Upgrades for Kings Park naturescape

Business News Business News
11 Jan 2017

The Rio Tinto Naturescape Kings Park facility will close next month to allow a $3 million expansion, which has been funded by the mining giant.

Community First

Minchin to lead care provider

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
10 Jan 2017

Former Silver Chain Group senior executive Dan Minchin will lead three community care providers into a new era when they merge into one organisation later this year.

Who comes after Sarich and Fini?

Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
10 Jan 2017

In 40 years' time, when people look back at the recent crop of winners of the Western Australian of the Year business awards, how will they be remembered relative to the early winners like Ralph Sarich, Sir Laurence Brodie-Hall and Michael Edgley?

Santos

Santos tops guidance after strong quarter

AAP AAP
20 Jan 2017

Oil and gas producer Santos has topped its guidance for 2016 with a 7 per cent rise in production and a 31 per cent jump in sales, boosted by the ramp-up of its Gladstone liquefied natural gas plant in Queensland.

Woodside Petroleum

Higher production at Woodside

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
19 Jan 2017

Oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum achieved a 3 per cent lift in production in calendar 2016, although the company expects output to fall by up to 12 per cent in the year ahead.

Chevron

WA LNG steady while national exports grow

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
17 Jan 2017

National LNG exports were up 38 per cent in 2016, but Western Australian facilities did not contribute to the increase despite first gas being produced at Chevron's Gorgon project, according to the latest research from EnergyQuest.

Alcoa of Australia

$52m Warro impairment for Alcoa

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
04 Jan 2017

A $52 million impairment has been taken by Alcoa World Alumina Corporation on its share of the Warro gas project in the Perth Basin, after the company determined exploration results by project operator Transerv Energy did not support the existing carrying value.

AGL Energy

Private investors shape utilities

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
20 Dec 2016

The proposed part sale of Western Power is not the only move towards increased private investment in the utilities sector.

20 January 2017

In this Business News podcast, Mark Pownall and Mark Beyer discuss World Trade Centre, UWA, uranium mining, conventions and conferences.

13 January 2017

In this Business News podcast, Mark Pownall and Mark Beyer discuss South West water, building subcontractors, WA Business awards and the deals environment.

06 January 2017

In this Business News podcast, Mark Beyer and Mark Pownall discuss Roe 8, house prices, Libor scandal, Atlas Iron and WA’s education market.

16 December 2016

In this Business News podcast, Mark Beyer and Dan Wilkie discuss residential property outlook, Monadelphous and Civmec diversify, Nev Power, Adrian Fini and Brendon Grylls are our people of the yea
09 December 2016

In this Business News podcast, Mark Beyer and Mark Pownall discuss Asian property investment, Diploma group’s battles, Liberal party moves, John Gillam and who are WA’s biggest employers?

Bega brings Vegemite home in $460m deal

AAP AAP
19 Jan 2017

Vegemite will be back in Australian hands after Bega Cheese agreed to buy brands including the iconic spread for $460 million.

Goodman Fielder to close production sites

AAP AAP
17 Jan 2017

More than 200 jobs could be lost under plans by food giant Goodman Fielder to close production sites in Western Australia and Queensland.

Woolworths hires new supermarkets boss

AAP AAP
16 Jan 2017

Woolworths has appointed long-standing Tesco executive Claire Peters as managing director of its supermarkets chain, which is battling Coles and Aldi to lure customers.

Oldfield Knott Architects

Brewery to catch stadium foot traffic

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
16 Dec 2016

Fans won't have to walk far for refreshments before and after events at the new Perth Stadium, with a 2,500-person capacity tavern and microbrewery to be built adjacent to the Swan River pedestrian bridge on the Burswood Peninsula.

The Grand Cru experience, a top cellar

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
07 Dec 2016

Mount Lawley liquor retailer Grand Cru Wine Shop has undergone an evolution since being established more than 42 years ago.

Corporate Finance 2016

Corporate Finance 2016

16 January 2017

M&A advisers to battle back after soft 2016

M&A advisers to battle back after soft 2016

Mark Beyer
16 Jan 2017
Local brokers lead capital raisings

Local brokers lead capital raisings

Mark Beyer
16 Jan 2017
New listings getting tougher

New listings getting tougher

Mark Beyer
16 Jan 2017
Back to school

Back to school

12 January 2017

Opportunity stems from education

Opportunity stems from education

Katie McDonald
12 Jan 2017
Aligning tech with education needs

Aligning tech with education needs

Katie McDonald
12 Jan 2017
Fee focus a sign of the times

Fee focus a sign of the times

Katie McDonald
12 Jan 2017
Person of the year 2016

Person of the year 2016

16 December 2016

Nev Power leads Fortescue Metals Group through an outstanding 12 months

Power leads Fortescue revival

Power leads Fortescue revival

Mark Beyer
19 Dec 2016
Fini thrives on delivering iconic vision

Fini thrives on delivering iconic vision

Dan Wilkie
19 Dec 2016
Grylls puts himself in play

Grylls puts himself in play

Mark Beyer
19 Dec 2016
Biggest employers 2016

Biggest employers 2016

14 December 2016

Consolidation continues among major employers

Consolidation continues among major employers

Matt Mckenzie
14 Dec 2016
WA dynasties 2016

WA dynasties 2016

05 December 2016

We look at long-running family businesses

Compu-stor moves with the times

Compu-stor moves with the times

Mark Beyer
05 Dec 2016
Families seek opportunities with big partners

Families seek opportunities with big partners

Mark Beyer
05 Dec 2016

Resolute Mining

Resolute recruits de Bruin

Business News Business News
20 Jan 2017

Resolute Mining has become the second Western Australia-based mining company to appoint a female executive to one of its top jobs within the past week, with Lee-Anne de Bruin to take over as chief financial officer next month. 

Doray Minerals

Doray names Kelly's successor

Business News Business News
20 Jan 2017

Doray Minerals has found a permanent replacement for its recently departed managing director Allan Kelly, appointing Leigh Junk to the role with a larger base salary than his predecessor.

BHP Billiton

BHP strikes deal to settle Samarco claim

AAP AAP
19 Jan 2017

BHP Billiton has reached a near $1 billion deal with Brazil's federal prosecutor to settle a civil claim over the fatal disaster at its Samarco joint venture.

Red 5

Red 5 faces delays at gold mine

Business News Business News
19 Jan 2017

Gold miner Red 5 will be forced to put its Siana operations on temporary standby by the end of the month after running into regulatory delays for construction of new infrastructure.

South32

South32 on track for output target

AAP AAP
19 Jan 2017

Diversified miner South32 has posted lower first-half production in several of its commodities but says it remains on track to achieve full-year guidance for the majority of its operations.

Mark my words podcast

Mark Pownall Mark Pownall
Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
20 Jan 2017

In this Business News podcast, Mark Pownall and Mark Beyer discuss World Trade Centre, UWA, uranium mining, conventions and conferences.

This week's property round-up

Dillon Kanbi Dillon Kanbi
19 Jan 2017

OPINION: Sales activity experienced an expansion over the week with REIWA members reporting an increase in weekly sales to 535.

Make your first impression count

Jeffrey Gitomer Jeffrey Gitomer
18 Jan 2017

OPINION: Salespeople must make sure the hard work is done before they get into the CEO's office.

HSBC

Setting foundations for growth

Tim Treadgold Tim Treadgold
17 Jan 2017

OPINION: The effects of recent positive export numbers on WA's trade-exposed economy could be a positive for the year ahead.

Monitoring an environment of influence

Mark Pownall Mark Pownall
16 Jan 2017

OPINION: The environmental lobby is no less worthy of scrutiny in terms of foreign influence than big business.

David Jones lifts its first-half sales 4%

AAP AAP
13 Jan 2017

David Jones' South African parent company says the department store chain lifted adjusted first-half sales four per cent.

Customers control the retail relationship

Tim Treadgold Tim Treadgold
12 Jan 2017

ANALYSIS: The popularity of online shopping in the US has reached a tipping point, breaking bricks and mortar retailers' hold on the market.

Alexium International Group

Alexium in US pillow contract

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
04 Jan 2017

ASX-listed manufacturer Alexium International Group has signed an initial agreement to supply chemicals to a US homewares company for a new line of cool-touch pillows, in a move the company said could eventually generate revenues of $US10 million per annum.

Don’t ignore the hype

Jay Lake
19 Dec 2016

Business News work experience student Jay Lake explains how some fashion consumers aim to profit from their purchases.

Street wear locals take global approach to fashion

Mark Pownall Mark Pownall
19 Dec 2016

Perth's specialist street wear vendors are part of a global trend to acutely restrict supply of distributed and in-house labels - following in the footsteps of many luxury brands that use scarcity as a marketing tool.

Woodside Petroleum

Is Collaboration a “buzz word” or the key to Australia’s immediate oil and gas future?

Colin Hay Colin Hay
12 Jan 2017

With the petroleum industry struggling through one of the toughest periods in recent memory, there has been a growing call for government, academia and oil and gas operating and service and supply

Atos

Essential learnings of a smart city initiative

Bruno Morel Bruno Morel
12 Jan 2017

After four years of intense work on the Presqu'ile smart city project in Grenoble, France, let me share with you two aspects of the initiative that are absolutely central to a s

Is there a solution to the Millennial challenge?

Alex Hu Alex Hu
15 Dec 2016

Narcissistic, adaptable and creative are character traits commonly associated with Millennial (Upwork Inc. 2015).

The Wood Recruitment Group

Saving Money with recruitment

Scott Van Heurck – Wood Recruitment
17 Nov 2016

The past 12 months has seen fulltime jobs decline by approximately 53,000, the first annual decline in almost two-and-a-half years.

Has the role of the Graduate died?

Abby Kenward Abby Kenward
17 Nov 2016

The fourth industrial revolution theory predicts entry level white collar jobs will be eradicated by technology.