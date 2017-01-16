M&A advisers to battle back after soft 2016
SPECIAL REPORT: Investment bank Gresham Partners and law firm King & Wood Mallesons were the top advisers on mergers and acquisitions in WA in 2016.
SPECIAL REPORT: Investment bank Gresham Partners and law firm King & Wood Mallesons were the top advisers on mergers and acquisitions in WA in 2016.
|1st
|Herbert Smith Freehills
|186
|2nd
|Jackson McDonald
|123
|3rd
|King & Wood Mallesons
|83
|4th
|Clayton Utz
|82
|5th
|Norton Rose Fulbright
|80
|3rd
|Jackson McDonald
|200
|4th
|Lavan
|152
|5th
|King & Wood Mallesons
|135
|6th
|Clayton Utz
|123
|7th
|Ashurst
|121
Hyatt Regency Perth - 17 February 2017
Book Now
Crown Ballroom, Crown Perth - 08 March 2017
Book Now
In this Business News podcast, Mark Pownall and Mark Beyer discuss South West water, building subcontractors, WA Business awards and the deals environment.
In this Business News podcast, Mark Beyer and Mark Pownall discuss Roe 8, house prices, Libor scandal, Atlas Iron and WA’s education market.
In this Business News podcast, Mark Beyer and Dan Wilkie discuss residential property outlook, Monadelphous and Civmec diversify, Nev Power, Adrian Fini and Brendon Grylls are our people of the yea
In this Business News podcast, Mark Beyer and Mark Pownall discuss Asian property investment, Diploma group’s battles, Liberal party moves, John Gillam and who are WA’s biggest employers?
A proposal to roughly double the royalties paid by the state’s two biggest iron ore miners was divisive and could set a dangerous precedent for fixing budget issues, Fortescue Metals Group chief executive Nev Power told this morning’s Business News Success & Leadership breakfast.
Nev Power leads Fortescue Metals Group through an outstanding 12 months
We look at long-running family businesses