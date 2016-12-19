Search

Tempo Australia

Belgiorno-Nettis to join Tempo board

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
20 Dec 2016

Shares in contractor Tempo Australia were up 24 per cent in morning trade after the company announced a $9.5 million placement to a vehicle controlled by Transfield Holdings co-managing director Guido Belgiorno-Nettis.

GeoMoby

Grist, Nathan back local startup

Fraser Beattie Fraser Beattie
20 Dec 2016

Vocus Upstart co-founders Anthony Grist and Robert Nathan have participated in a $300,000 capital raising by Perth-based startup GeoMoby.

MACA

Maca buys Interquip stake

Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
16 Dec 2016

Mining and civil contractor MACA has diversified through the purchase of a 60 per cent stake in Maddington-based Interquip for $8 million.

Emeco Holdings

Emeco wins creditor backing

Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
16 Dec 2016

Two days after some of Emeco Holdings' large creditors blocked a major restructuring, they have reversed their stance after being given an opportunity to acquire more equity in the group.

Emeco Holdings

Creditors block Emeco deal

Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
14 Dec 2016

The planned three-way merger between Perth-based Emeco Holdings and east coast companies Orionstone and Andy's Earthmovers will not proceed as planned after the deal failed to win sufficient backing from creditors.

Perth Airport

Doubts over Qantas flight plan

Tim Treadgold Tim Treadgold
13 Dec 2016

OPINION: As promising as it sounds, the prospect of non-stop flights from Perth to London might not be the success some people seem to believe.

Fortescue Metals Group

Power muscles against mining tax

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
07 Dec 2016

A proposal to roughly double the royalties paid by the state's two biggest iron ore miners was divisive and could set a dangerous precedent for fixing budget issues, Fortescue Metals Group chief executive Nev Power told this morning's Business News Success & Leadership breakfast.

Barnett asks PM to help fund WA projects

AAP AAP
12 Dec 2016

Colin Barnett says the federal government should provide more funding to the state for major infrastructure projects to stem the economic slowdown that has hit since the mining boom ended.

Fragrance Group

New skyscraper to be Perth's tallest

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
05 Dec 2016

Plans for what would become Perth's tallest building have been lodged for approval, with Singapore's Fragrance Group seeking to build a 62-level, 485-room hotel at St Andrew's Church on St Georges Terrace.

Culleton crises an electoral risk

Peter Kennedy Peter Kennedy
05 Dec 2016

Legal issues swirling around One Nation's Rod Culleton could cruel the party's chances at the March state poll.

$A falls amid rising US optimism

AAP AAP
20 Dec 2016

The Australian dollar is lower with the greenback's continuing strength trumping any local economic developments.

Gold buoyed by geopolitical tensions

AAP AAP
20 Dec 2016

Gold prices have edged higher as geopolitical tensions offset expectations of tighter US monetary policy and a stronger US dollar.

Oil nearly flat in quiet trade

AAP AAP
20 Dec 2016

Oil prices were little changed in quiet pre-Christmas trade as the market waited to see whether US production from shale fields would grow enough to offset planned output cuts by OPEC, Russia and other producers next year.

Wall Street extends rally

AAP AAP
20 Dec 2016

Wall Street has extended a recent rally but finished the session short of earlier highs after several people were killed by a truck driven into a Christmas market in Germany.

Australia holds on to triple-A rating

AAP AAP
19 Dec 2016

Australia has managed to hold on to its prized triple-A rating despite the federal government forecasting a deterioration in the budget bottom line in the medium term.

Sheffield Property Group

Workzone attracts more tenants

Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
20 Dec 2016

Training provider Open Colleges has joined Bethanie, NBN Company and Vocus Communications in signing up this year for space at Workzone Building A, which is now fully leased.

Sirona Capital

More M/Group heritage after Heirloom revival

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
20 Dec 2016

The paint is hardly dry on the final touches to M/Group's $130 million restoration of Fremantle's historic Dalgety Woolstores, but managing director Lloyd Clark is already on the lookout for his next statement project.

City of Busselton

Dunsborough community concern over Puma plan

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
20 Dec 2016

A planning stoush has emerged in the seaside town of Dunsborough over a proposed Puma fuel station on one of the last vacant development blocks on Dunn Bay Road.

EBM

Lower property prices good news for many in Karratha

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
19 Dec 2016

A silver lining is emerging with regards to the fall in property prices in the state's north-west, particularly in the resources hub of Karratha.

FJM Property

Fini thrives on delivering iconic vision

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
19 Dec 2016

SPECIAL REPORT: One of Perth's most prominent names in property has had a transcendent effect on the city in 2016.

WA Museum

WA Museum Foundation appoints new director

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
16 Dec 2016

Not-for-profit executive Jenny Allen is set to leave her current position at the 500 Club after less than a year in the role to become director of the Western Australian Museum Foundation. 

Gage Roads Brewing Company

Gage crafts Fringe deal

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
09 Dec 2016

Gage Roads Brewing Company will take to the Fringe World Festival stage in 2017 as the Perth event's new major brewery partner. 

Royal Flying Doctor Service

RFDS named Australiaâ€™s most trusted charity

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
06 Dec 2016

The Royal Flying Doctor Service has been ranked the most trusted charity of the nation's top 40 largest and most recognisable charities for the sixth consecutive year, according to the recently published 2016 Charitable Reputation Index.

Deloitte

Beyond the 50-tonne spider

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
02 Dec 2016

The Arcadia music festival and its giant scrap metal spider landed at Elizabeth Quay last weekend and lit up Perth's dance scene, but there is more to the fire-breathing robot than meets the eye. 

UnitingCare West

Top eateries support Food Rescue

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
02 Dec 2016

The inaugural Food Rescue Week begins in Perth tomorrow to promote the Food Rescue initiative, with the State Buildings, The Trustee and Lalla Rookh among the venues promoting the cause.

AGL Energy

Private investors shape utilities

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
20 Dec 2016

The proposed part sale of Western Power is not the only move towards increased private investment in the utilities sector.

Bombora Wave Power

Renewables drive energy shift

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
19 Dec 2016

The growth of solar power over the next decade could cut the price of energy in WA, according to a man involved in one of the latest projects to take a step forward.

DUET Group

Gas pipeline owner to build storage facility

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
19 Dec 2016

A $69 million gas storage facility will be built near Onslow by Duet Group subsidiary DBP Development Group to help producers and consumers smooth production profiles and cover planned outages.

Sandfire Resources

Problems at Sandfire's solar farm

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
16 Dec 2016

Sandfire Resources has encountered problems at its $40 million solar farm at the Degrussa copper mine, about six months after an ASX announcement suggested the power plant had been successfully commissioned.

Origin Energy

Origin makes play for WA gas market

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
15 Dec 2016

Perth's domestic gas users could have a choice between four retailers by July next year, with Sydney-based utility Origin Energy putting forward an application to the Economic Regulation Authority to enter the market.

Oldfield Knott Architects

Brewery to catch stadium foot traffic

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
16 Dec 2016

Fans won't have to walk far for refreshments before and after events at the new Perth Stadium, with a 2,500-person capacity tavern and microbrewery to be built adjacent to the Swan River pedestrian bridge on the Burswood Peninsula.

Woolworths

Woolies win in ACCC supplier payments case

AAP AAP
08 Dec 2016

A federal court judge has cleared Woolworths of unlawfully seeking payments from suppliers to boost its bottom line, dismissing a case brought by the competition watchdog.

The Grand Cru experience, a top cellar

Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
07 Dec 2016

Mount Lawley liquor retailer Grand Cru Wine Shop has undergone an evolution since being established more than 42 years ago.

Hummus Club dips lid to crowd

Katie McDonald Katie McDonald
07 Dec 2016

The owners of a new Northbridge eatery have placed a big emphasis on connecting with the community, and used crowdfunding to provide one element of that relationship.

3 Oceans Wine Company

Foreign investment buoys Margaret River winemakers

Mark Pownall Mark Pownall
18 Nov 2016

More than a dozen WA winemakers have joined forces to tackle the growing Chinese market.

Alcoa of Australia

Alcoa in bauxite export deal

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
20 Dec 2016

Alcoa World Alumina Corporation has locked in a contract to directly export 400,000 tonnes of bauxite from the Huntly mine in Western Australia, as the company continues a move towards shipping of the commodity in unprocessed form.

Rio Tinto

Israeli arrested over Guinea bribery

AAP AAP
20 Dec 2016

Israeli authorities placed billionaire businessman Beny Steinmetz under house arrest on Monday over allegations of bribery and corruption in Africa linked to his mining company, BSG Resources (BSGR

Ironbark in Greenland zinc permit

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
19 Dec 2016

Ironbark Zinc has been awarded a mining permit for the Citronen zinc-lead project in Greenland, and will now commence advanced development and financing activities.

MOD Resources

Mod in $5.5m raising

Matt Mckenzie Matt Mckenzie
19 Dec 2016

A Botswana copper mine is one step closer for Mod Resources after the company completed a $5.5 million institutional raising to accelerate the possible T3 development.

ACCC opposes WA Fifo alliance

Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
19 Dec 2016

The competition watchdog said today it planned to deny authorisation to a proposed partnership between Virgin Australia Holdings and Alliance Aviation Services because it would lessen competition in the West Australian market.

Coalition hot under the collar over climate

Catie Low Catie Low
19 Dec 2016

The government has kicked a remarkable own goal in its mismanagement of climate debate.

Committee for Economic Development of Australia

McGowan looks for measured performance

Peter Kennedy Peter Kennedy
19 Dec 2016

Opinion: A Labor state government will seek to incentivise the public sector to more energetically pursue policies.

Woolworths

Itâ€™s shopping, but not as you know it

Tim Treadgold Tim Treadgold
19 Dec 2016

No sooner have retailers modified their business model to deal with a new technology than along comes a fresh challenge to the sector.

Fortescue Metals Group

Pushing the needle, one stitch at a time

Mark Pownall Mark Pownall
19 Dec 2016

As we lurch towards the final days of 2016 it is worth considering what awaits us on the other side of New Year's Eve.

Mark my words podcast

Mark Beyer Mark Beyer
Dan Wilkie Dan Wilkie
16 Dec 2016

In this Business News podcast, Mark Beyer and Dan Wilkie discuss residential property outlook, Monadelphous and Civmec diversify, Nev Power, Adrian Fini and Brendon Grylls are our people of the yea

Donâ€™t ignore the hype

Jay Lake
19 Dec 2016

Business News work experience student Jay Lake explains how some fashion consumers aim to profit from their purchases.

Street wear locals take global approach to fashion

Mark Pownall Mark Pownall
19 Dec 2016

Perth's specialist street wear vendors are part of a global trend to acutely restrict supply of distributed and in-house labels - following in the footsteps of many luxury brands that use scarcity as a marketing tool.

Deloitte

Administrators examining Howards Storage

AAP AAP
12 Dec 2016

The administrators appointed to Howards Storage World, which has four franchise stores in Perth, say it is too early to identify the reasons for the retailer's financial troubles.

Perth fuel distributor opens up in China

Business News Business News
12 Dec 2016

An Aboriginal-owned business that distributes environmentally friendly industrial products has expanded its international reach with the opening of its first jointly-owned store in China.

Wesfarmers

Bunnings boss steps down

Business News Business News
07 Dec 2016

Bunnings' long-serving chief executive John Gillam has announced he is stepping down from the role, but will continue to serve the business as an adviser.

Is there a solution to the Millennial challenge?

Alex Hu Alex Hu
15 Dec 2016

Narcissistic, adaptable and creative are character traits commonly associated with Millennial (Upwork Inc. 2015).

The Wood Recruitment Group

Saving Money with recruitment

Scott Van Heurck â€“ Wood Recruitment
17 Nov 2016

The past 12 months has seen fulltime jobs decline by approximately 53,000, the first annual decline in almost two-and-a-half years.

Has the role of the Graduate died?

Abby Kenward Abby Kenward
17 Nov 2016

The fourth industrial revolution theory predicts entry level white collar jobs will be eradicated by technology.

Rise and rise of automation

Ran Krauss Ran Krauss
CEO and Co-founder
Airobotics
01 Nov 2016

Automation is our new reality. We have the capability, the investors and the need for innovation. Let's embrace it. 

Are the days of overtime over?

Abby Kenward Abby Kenward
20 Oct 2016

Modern Awards can be confusing, from determining what award applies, to identifying how each job is classified in the award, and then what your people are entitled to... Overtime?