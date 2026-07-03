Mark My Words July 3 2026

Mark Pownall, Gary Adshead, Jack McGinn and Claire Tyrrell discuss events funding, Colin Barnett’s memoir, Alcoa and Worsley, the Eagles' IP game, Bill Beament, onshore gas, house prices and more.
Mark Pownall is joined by Gary Adshead, Jack McGinn and Claire Tyrrell to talk about the big events of the week in WA business and politics, including events funding, Colin Barnett’s memoir, Alcoa buying Worsley, the Eagles IP game, Bill Beament, onshore gas, the Chellingworth site, house prices and more.