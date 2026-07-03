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Podcasts, Mark My Words
1 hour ago

Mark My Words July 3 2026

By Mark Pownall, Gary Adshead, Jack McGinn and Claire Tyrrell
1 hour ago
Podcasts, Mark My Words

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Mark Pownall, Gary Adshead, Jack McGinn and Claire Tyrrell discuss events funding, Colin Barnett’s memoir, Alcoa and Worsley, the Eagles' IP game, Bill Beament, onshore gas, house prices and more.

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