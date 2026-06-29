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Deals, Property
10 min ago

Westbridge swoops on $10.5m Busselton asset

Claire Tyrrell
By Claire Tyrrell
10 min ago
Deals, Property

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The property fund plans to refurbish the Federation-style retail building, after purchasing it from private investors.

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