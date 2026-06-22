Morning Headlines

David Jones’ CEO switch after debt deal

David Jones has jettisoned chief executive Scott Fyfe after six years and replaced him with retail industry veteran Erica Berchtold. The Fin

Gas industry mulls tax trade-off in LNG fight

Desperate to water down Labor’s proposed domestic gas reservation scheme, some Australian LNG producers and investors are considering a once unthinkable concession: giving ground on the super-sensitive issue of taxation. The Fin

WA wants CGT concessions for miners

A senior Coalition source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the government had agreed to delay planned NDIS spending cuts in exchange for ramming the tax package through the Senate this month. The Fin

Gas project earns $90m in ‘free’ carbon offsets

Shell’s Prelude offshore gas facility in Western Australia has received almost 2.5millionSafeguardMechanismcredits (SMCs)since Labor overhauled Australia’s main carbon policy in 2022, while its overall emissions have shot up by 400,000 tonnes. The Fin

NBI law delay risks ‘weaker nation’

The Albanese government has delayed the introduction of its landmark legislation to sustain public interest journalism, prompting leading media figures to warn that prolonged uncertainty will seriously weaken the news sector. The Aus

Mixed messages on post buyback

Australia Post’s board endorsed confidential plans to buy back dozens of metropolitan post offices, despite chief executive Paul Graham insisting just two weeks later that the national mail carrier’s buyback program had been “halted”. The Aus

Unis ‘must hit back at ineffective policies’

Universities must show more courage in calling out bad government policies even when doing so is “uncomfortable” and “not politically convenient”, the sector’s peak body has urged, as part of an extraordinary intervention condemning the Morrison government’s Job-ready Graduates program and slamming Labor’s “shifting signals” on international education. The Aus

Fears for livelihoods as anxiety grows about deadly H5 strain

The State’s agricultural and poultry industries are fearing the worst after concerns about a deadly strain of bird flu became a grim reality at the weekend. The West

Three councillors suddenly quit South Perth over rates increase fury

Three councillors’ resignations within 72 hours at the City of South Perth has thrown another WA local government authority into chaos. The West

New rules for tall builds in Mosman Park

The Town of Mosman Park has introduced a new planning policy aimed at protecting some of the suburb’s most prized views, including sweeping Swan River vistas, Indian Ocean sunsets and the Perth city skyline. The West

The Australian Financial Review

Page 21: TPG Capital has sold the drinks business behind popular coconut water brand Cocobella and Rokeby protein shakes to France’s Danone in a transaction that delivers the private equity firm a nearly $2 billion payday.

Page 23: The chief executive of one of the world’s biggest technology companies, SAP, says artificial intelligence-driven vibe coding means he could have no employees developing software within four years.

Page 33: Billionaire Gina Rinehart and her Chinese co-investor have sold a prized Queensland grazing property for more than $60 million, blaming the state’s foreign land tax regime for the decision to put it on the market five months ago.

The Australian

Page 5: The nation’s peak mining lobby is ramping up efforts to protect the $9.1bn fuel tax credits scheme, seeking to counteract a groundswell of support among Labor’s rank and file to roll back the lucrative rebate ahead of the ALP’s national conference.

Page 14: The due diligence period for the Calvary Health Care and Pacific Equity Partners-led consortium’s tilt at Healthscope’s hospital network has been extended by two weeks, as the group continues to work through the considerable complexity of a deal that would reshape the private hospital landscape.

The West Australian

Page 15: The sleepy, inland town of North Yunderup in Peel has led a surprising mix of suburbs delivering the best property returns over the past decade.

Page 18: Australia’s critical infrastructure could be left exposed if the advanced technology used to defend banks, mines, ports and logistics networks can be switched off by foreign governments, one of the country’s leading cybersecurity experts warned.

Page 18: Ghana is considering transferring control of Gold Fields’ biggest mine to local firms when its leases expire in April, part of a push to increase control of its gold industry and benefit more from high bullion prices.