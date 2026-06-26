Mark My Words June 26 2026

Mark Pownall is joined by Gary Adshead, Jack McGinn and Claire Tyrrell to talk WA business and politics, including the latest on the state Liberal party, bird flu impact, Water Corp's Shenton Park plans, Rio Tinto’s CBD move, apartments at Hillarys, Satterley’s annual results and much more.
Mark Pownall is joined by Gary Adshead, Jack McGinn and Claire Tyrrell to talk WA business and politics, including the latest on the state Liberal party, bird flu impact, Water Corp's Shenton Park plans, Rio Tinto’s CBD move, apartments at Hillarys, Satterley’s annual results and much more.