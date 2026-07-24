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Podcasts, Mark My Words
2 hours ago

Mark My Words July 24 2026

By Mark Pownall, Gary Adshead, Isabel Vieira, Claire Tyrrell and Nadia Budihardjo
2 hours ago
Podcasts, Mark My Words

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Mark Pownall is joined by Gary Adshead, Nadia Budihardjo and Claire Tyrrell to talk about the big events of the week in WA business and politics. This week the discussion includes Pauline Hanson, Labor's industrial court, uranium, Andrew Forrest's tungsten move, Wesfarmers, St Martins redevelopment, Vivien Yap, Greg Poland, Woodside and Aspermont.

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