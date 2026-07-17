Mark My Words July 17 2026

Mark Pownall is joined by Sean Cowan, Jack McGinn, Isabel Vieira, Sam Jones and Claire Tyrrell to talk about the big events of the week in WA business and politics.
This week Mark Pownall is joined by Sean Cowan, Jack McGinn, Isabel Vieira, Sam Jones and Claire Tyrrell to talk about the big events of the week in WA business and politics - including Vault Minerals, transition challenges, lithium and rare earths, Betts and Stax, IR disputes, Bill Gates' interest in NW data centres, Gloucester Park and more.