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Podcasts, Mark My Words
38 min ago

Mark My Words July 17 2026

By Mark Pownall, Jack McGinn, Sean Cowan, Isabel Vieira, Sam Jones and Claire Tyrrell
38 min ago
Podcasts, Mark My Words

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Mark Pownall is joined by Sean Cowan, Jack McGinn, Isabel Vieira, Sam Jones and Claire Tyrrell to talk about the big events of the week in WA business and politics.

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