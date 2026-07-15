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GenusPlus wins $55 million Rio Millstream contract

Sam Jones
By Sam Jones
Just in
Energy

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GenusPlus Group will deliver a 220kV upgrade to Rio Tinto's Millstream substation after being awarded a $55 million master construction contract.

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