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Deals, Manufacturing
46 min ago

Generation Steel’s $850m Collie green steel mill expands plans

Isabel Vieira
By Isabel Vieira
46 min ago
Deals, Manufacturing

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The proponent behind the Collie green steel mill has struck another supply deal while expanding the proposal’s scope with a $40 million cut-and-bend facility.

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