has partnered with Octave Intelligence in an initiative to tackle the skills shortage in the construction sector, becoming the first institution to sign up to the program.

The Bentley-based university will integrate Octave’s OnSite Visualize software, which allows students to work with the same professional tools used in the industry, into some construction and built environment units.

Octave NextGen Builders Program aims to give students practical, hands-on experience through the full process of infrastructure projects, from design and construction to operation.

will be the US-based software company’s first partner in rolling out the program, according to Octaves Asia-Pacific (APAC) principal industry consultant Jeff Sharp.

“We've had a really good relationship with Curtin for a fair while now,” he said.

“They use some of our products already, and this was seen as an opportunity to really grow that relationship and have Curtin as the first partner.

“We see Curtin as the inaugural partner in this NextGen Builders program, but we're currently talking with other universities through APAC, and we're quite keen to grow this because we think it's quite an important initiative.”

construction Management course coordinator Vasilios Papastamoulis and Associate School of Design and the Built Environment head Jeremy Wu are co-leading the integration of the program over the next few years.

“This partnership equips our students with in-demand digital skills and real-world experience, while highlighting the vital role careers in construction and infrastructure play in shaping Australia’s future,” Dr Papastamoulis said.

“Students participating in the program will learn how to transform complex Building Information Modelling (BIM) data into construction-ready work packages.

“Using industry-standard software they will combine and review federated models to detect and resolve clashes, producing well-coordinated models that support improved project sequencing, coordination and efficiency.”

Octave APAC vice president Fabio Yada said the program responded to workforce shortages and the changing nature of modern infrastructure delivery.

“Critical industries are facing a dual challenge: a growing skills shortage and an ageing workforce, combined with the need to attract a new generation of digitally minded talent,” he said.

“The NextGen Builders Program is about making sure graduates are ready for the reality of modern projects, where decisions across design, construction and operations are increasingly interconnected, but also about demonstrating that careers in these industries are innovative, high-tech and genuinely exciting.”

Mr Sharp said the skill shortage issue was not only in construction but also affects the oil and gas and mining sector.

“What we're seeing is young people coming in, replacing this generation with all this knowledge in their head who did things in an analog way,” he said.

“What we see this partnership is doing is training students to use digital tools, digital processes that they will see in the workplace, so they can come in more job ready with a better skill base.”