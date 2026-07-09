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Curtin University, Octave Intelligence partner up to address skill gap in construction

Nadia Budihardjo
By Nadia Budihardjo
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Education, Technology, Innovation & Science

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Curtin University has partnered with Octave Intelligence in an initiative to tackle the skills shortage in the construction sector, becoming the first institution to sign up to the program.

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