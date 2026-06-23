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Mining
1 hour ago

BHP, Rio Tinto showcase electric haul truck progress

Tom Zaunmayr
By Tom Zaunmayr
1 hour ago
Mining

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Two battery-electric haul trucks have been polished up to showcase progress made by Australia’s two largest miners to decarbonise their Pilbara operations.

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