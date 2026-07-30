At Close of Business podcast July 30 2026

Do you offer corporate subscription pricing?

Yes. Corporate subscriptions are available for teams and organisations, with discounted rates as user numbers increase. Pricing starts from $1,625 + GST per user. Get in touch to discuss the right option for your organisation.

Why should I subscribe to Business News?

Business News subscriptions are used by executives, investors, consultants and professionals who need to stay informed and make better decisions about the WA market. When you subscribe you’ll get Unlimited access to WA's most trusted business journalism

Data & Insights — detailed profiles of WA companies, people, projects and deals

MyBN — a personalised feed based on the companies, people and sectors you follow

Special publications and industry reports

Daily and weekly email newsletters

What is the difference between a Business News subscription and Data & Insights?

Data & Insights is a research tool built specifically for the WA market. It draws on more than 30 years of Business News reporting, updated regularly to reflect what's happening now. Use it to: Look up detailed profiles of WA companies, including financials, directors and ownership

Find decision-makers and track their career movements

Research live and completed projects across WA industries

Monitor deals, appointments and market activity

Access industry rankings and league tables

How often is the data updated?

Data & Insights is updated daily by our dedicated research team, which uses the latest announcements, ASX filings and editorial coverage to keep our person, company, list and project records up to date. Business News welcome all opportunities to make our dataset accurate, complete and current, so if you have an update request, please email the team at general@businessnews.com.au, and we'd be happy to assist.

Can I personalise what I see/read with a Business News subscription?

MyBN is part of every subscription. It’s your personalised view of Business News. You can follow the companies, people, sectors and projects that matter to you, and get a news feed and alerts tailored to your interests. You can save articles to read later and retain only what you need.

Can I trial Business News before subscribing?

Yes. You can request a 14-day free trial. Start your free trial.

Is any content free to access?

Only subscribers have full access to all content on the Business News website.

Is a Business News subscription right for me?

If staying informed about the WA economy is part of your job, and/or you’re looking for networking opportunities in WA, Business News is built for you. Business News subscribers are: Executives and directors tracking competitors, clients and market movements

Investors and advisers researching companies, deals and industry trends

Consultants and professionals staying across sectors relevant to their clients

Business owners looking for leads, context and market intelligence

How is a Business News subscription different from other Business News or data products?

Most Business News publications cover national or global markets. Business News is focused entirely on Western Australia, which means the journalism, the data and the intelligence are all built around WA companies, people and projects — not adapted from a national feed. Data & Insights, included with every subscription, combines more than 30 years of WA-specific editorial research with live business data. There's no comparable product for the WA market.

What is the Morning Digest, Afternoon Wrap & BN Weekender Email?

The Morning Digest Email provides a comprehensive wrap of the major headlines, relevant to WA business, and includes with a snapshot of the overnight news covering oil, gold and ASX-listed companies. The Afternoon Wrap Email focuses on the news covered by our team of journalists during the course of the working day, including exclusive stories and analysis, all of which relates to WA business and the local economy. The BN Weekender Email contains a wrap of the Business News from the week that was, highlighting the top stories in each area of WA business. Sign up for free.

How do I cancel my subscription?

If you would like to cancel your Business News subscription, you can email our team at subscribe@businessnews.com.au or speak to us at 08 9288 2100.

Still got a question?