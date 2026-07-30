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Podcasts, At Close of Business
1 hour ago

At Close of Business podcast July 30 2026

By Justin Fris, Mark Beyer and Sam Jones
1 hour ago
Podcasts, At Close of Business

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Justin Fris and Mark Beyer discuss the fact only a handful of the 100 projects submitted through the state’s market-led proposal pathway have succeeded.

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