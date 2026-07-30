1 hour ago
At Close of Business podcast July 30 2026
By Justin Fris, Mark Beyer and Sam Jones
1 hour ago
Justin Fris and Mark Beyer discuss the fact only a handful of the 100 projects submitted through the state’s market-led proposal pathway have succeeded.
Justin Fris and Mark Beyer discuss the fact only a handful of the 100 projects submitted through the state’s market-led proposal pathway have succeeded.
Plus: Gingin become the latest shire to have a monitor appointed; $350 million agribusiness precinct plan floated; and Perth developer eyes Exmouth Marina play.